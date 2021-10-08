All 15 USB Stick locations - Far Cry 6 Here are all 15 USB Stick locations to unlock the That's My Jam achievement in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 features 15 USB Sticks for players to collect. Each of these collectibles has a song on it. Once you collect a USB Stick, that song can the play on the radio in any vehicle you drive in Yara. Today, I’m going to show you the location of all 15 USB Sticks and explain how to get each one if there’s anything special required from you.

USB Stick: Hitboy

The first USB Stick can be found in the Quito region and, more specifically, in the Acunana Farmland. You can pick this up when you are doing the Fire and Fury mission, which is something you will tackle in the first few hours of the game. The specific USB Stick you’ll pick up is called Hitboy.

USB Stick: Pulpa De Tamarindo

A USB Stick can be found in Costa Del Mar, a region players will visit rather early in their time with Far Cry 6. This one is located in the Cortina Peninsula, just west of an antiaircraft site at the Ocaso Marina. This USB Stick is called Pulpa De Tamarindo. It can be found sitting on a table near some picknick tables.

USB Stick: Yo Aprendi

Find a USB Stick in the Conuco region, which is the bottom right corner of the map. This one is in Maldito at the Catfish Fishing Spot. When you arrive, you’ll climb up into a fishing hut and the USB Stick with Yo Aprendi will be on the table. Snag it and you’re on to the next one.

USB Stick: Wham a Bam Bam

There’s a USB Stick in the Lozania region, hidden in a little town called Verdera. Once you arrive in the town, head to the west side and to the Verdera Town Square. You will find a USB Stick called Wham a Bam Bam sitting outside on a table next to a laptop. There is a significant story mission in this town, so you can wait to grab it then if you want.

USB Stick: La Vida Me Cambio

There’s a USB Stick to grab in Sierra Perdida. To be more specific, it’s located in the Sureno Shipyards, which is an FND base you can capture and use as your own. This location is near the coast in the south part of Sierra Perdida. When you arrive, find the USB Stick La Vida Me Cambio sitting on a table in the guard shack by the front gate.

USB Stick: Los Caminos De La Vida

Find this USB Stick in the Conuco region of Far Cry 6. It’s in the north part of the region, but south of the Roca Pequena Sat Station, an FND base you can capture. Look for a building on a hill just next to a river. The location is called Casa Rivera. You’ll find the Los Caminos De La Vida USB Stick sitting on a table next to a map.

USB Stick: La Bella Ciao De Libertad

Grab this USB Stick from the Turgenev Comms Post in the La Joya region. For this one, look for the entrance to a bunker and go down the ladder. Everything was dead and safe when I went down but be careful in case you get there before me, and people are still alive. Grab the La Bella Ciao De Libertad USB Stick from the table in the back room, next to the FND cache.

USB Stick: Sentimiento Original

Head to the Hideout Mambo in the far northwest part of the map, in the Aguas Lindas region to grab this USB Stick. If you have this unlocked you can fast travel there, otherwise you can head there and unlock the hideout manually. The Sentimiento Original USB Stick will be sitting in a dumpster next to a laptop.

USB Stick: Educate Ya

Head to the Balaceras region and look for the San Miguel River. South of that is the Diamante Checkpoint W. Just south of that along the road is a gas station. Head into the gas station and you’ll find a USB Stick with the song Educate Ya on it. It will be sitting on the counter next to a laptop when you walk in the door.

USB Stick: Pxssy Powah!

There’s a USB Stick in the Mercurio Mecanico guerrilla hideout in Esperanza. This one should be obtainable during a story mission, but you can return any time to get it. Once you are the gate of the hideout, start going up a few sets of stairs until you see two tables that are moved together in an L shape. The Pxssy Powah! USB Stick is on one of the tables.

USB Stick: Abuso De Poder

Grab the Abuso De Poder USB Stick from the FDA Airbase Olimpia in the Aguas Lindas region. This is a location that you visit during a story mission, so you can either wait until then, or go grab it at your convenience. This location has a military presence, so expect a fight when you show up. The USB Stick is located on the roof of the air traffic control tower.

USB Stick: Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)

Everyone’s favorite USB Stick is located in the Barrial region. You’re headed to a parking lot near the Halcon Reservoir. When you arrive, you’ll find the Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix) sitting in a dumpster. I’ll let you decide if the trash is an appropriate place for this USB Stick or if it should be placed on a mantle and worshipped.

USB Stick: Dinero

Find this USB Stick in the Barrial region. It’s on the east side of the map, but west from the coast. You’re looking for a building with an iron fence around it. You can’t get into the building, but you can climb the vines outside to reach the very top of the roof. It’s there that you can snag the Dinero USB stick sitting next to a satellite dish.

USB Stick: Here We Kum

This USB Stick is Barrio Antiguo district in Esperanza. This is a heavily patrolled zone that will almost certainly require you to do some fighting. The USB Stick itself should show up on your map when you get close. You’ll have to duck down an alley and then up some stairs, finding the Here We Kum song in a shed on a shelf.

USB Stick: Ay Lola “La Figura”

I’m saving the best (biggest pain) for last. This USB Stick is obtained by completing the And the Beat Goes On… Treasure Hunt found in Cruz Del Salvador. Head into the Danza! Cave and navigate through the Treasure Hunt. The USB Stick Ay Lola “La Figura” is found sitting just above the chest you open when you complete the activity.

After you find all 15 USB Sticks in Far Cry 6, you’ll unlock the That’s My Jam achievement. You will also be able to listen to each of those songs in vehicles as you wreak havoc in Yara, although they play randomly. No, you can’t just pop Macarena on repeat and blow stuff up.