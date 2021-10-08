What resolution does Metroid Dread run in docked mode? Here's the resolution for Metroid Dread when played in docked mode.

Metroid Dread has finally been released, bringing about a conclusive chapter to the story of Samus Aran that began many years ago. As fans excitedly jump into the game, they’ll surely want to make sure they experience the game in the best way possible, whether that be in handheld, tabletop, or TV mode. With that in mind, players are wondering what resolution Metroid Dread runs in docked mode.

Metroid Dread runs at a resolution of 1600x900 when playing in TV mode. While it may not be the best possible resolution, it looks quite good for this game, and is one of the prettier looking Nintendo Switch titles in TV mode. If you’ve got a Switch dock, simply plot your console onto it and connect it to your TV through an HDMI cord in order to enjoy some Metroid action in TV mode. The Switch Lite is the only model of the console that does not support TV mode, as it can not be docked.

TV mode is just one of a few ways that you can play Metroid Dread. In handheld mode, the game runs at 1280x720, which is the native resolution output for the Switch’s screen. Across both TV and handheld mode, Metroid Dread is able to maintain a smooth 60 frames-per-second. To put things into perspective, 2017’s Mario Odyssey ran at a similar resolution to Metroid Dread in TV mode..

There you have it, Metroid Dread runs at a resolution of 1600x900 when docked and in TV mode. It's something to keep in mind when deciding how you want to play the latest chapter in the sci-fi story.