New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Xur's location and wares for October 8, 2021 - Destiny 2

Get Xur's location and a complete breakdown of what he's selling in Destiny 2.
Bill Lavoy
1

Greetings, Guardians. It’s Friday, October 8, 2021, which means Xur has arrived in Destiny 2. As always, the Agent of the Nine has brought a backpack full of Exotic goodies for you to dig through. I’ll give you Xur’s precise location, as well as a breakdown of his Exotic wares.

Xur’s location for October 8, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. When you spawn in, hop on your sparrow and cross the water. He'll be up the hill, through a cave, standing next to a crashed Fallen ship.

Xur’s wares for October 8, 2021

Xur Location October 8 2021 Destiny 2

Below, you will find a complete breakdown of the Exotic items that Xur is selling, as well as the specific stat rolls for each piece of armor. I’ll even give you some advice on how to maximize your Legendary Shards while shopping.

  • Telesto (Fusion Rifle) - 29 LS
  • The Bombardiers (Hunter Leg Armor) 23 LS
    • Mobility - 1
    • Resilience - 2
    • Recovery - 12
    • Discipline - 23
    • Intellect - 8
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 65
  • MK. 44 Stand Asides (Titan Leg Armor) 23 LS
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 11
    • Recovery - 16
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 23
    • Strength - 7
    • Total - 66
  • Winter's Guile (Warlock Gauntlets) 23 LS
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 6
    • Recovery - 20
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 2
    • Strength - 24
    • Total - 61

If you’re not sure what to buy, you should start with the armor piece for your main class, and then the weapon if you don’t have it. Ideally, you should buy both if you don’t own them. This shouldn’t be too difficult, as Xur will remain in Destiny 2 until the reset on Tuesday, so you have loads of time to get the Legendary Shards he craves to part with his Exotic gear.

If you’re swimming in Legendary Shards, you should really buy everything that you don’t already own. Even if you don’t play two of the three classes in Destiny 2, stock up. You never know when the meta will shift, or you’ll fire up a new character for whatever reason. Having those Exotic armor pieces in your Vault won’t hurt a thing.

Now, if you’re like me and you own everything that Xur is selling, you should compare what Xur has with the stat rolls of what you have already. Xur sells decently rolled gear, so you can almost certainly find something to buy that will replace what you pulled from Collections that one time when you were in a hurry.

You know where Xur is located and you have a breakdown of what he’s selling, the only thing left to do, Guardian, is visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It’s full of hundreds of helpful articles to assist you with any activity in Destiny 2.

Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola