Xur's location and wares for October 8, 2021 - Destiny 2 Get Xur's location and a complete breakdown of what he's selling in Destiny 2.

Greetings, Guardians. It’s Friday, October 8, 2021, which means Xur has arrived in Destiny 2. As always, the Agent of the Nine has brought a backpack full of Exotic goodies for you to dig through. I’ll give you Xur’s precise location, as well as a breakdown of his Exotic wares.

Xur’s location for October 8, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. When you spawn in, hop on your sparrow and cross the water. He'll be up the hill, through a cave, standing next to a crashed Fallen ship.

Xur’s wares for October 8, 2021

Below, you will find a complete breakdown of the Exotic items that Xur is selling, as well as the specific stat rolls for each piece of armor. I’ll even give you some advice on how to maximize your Legendary Shards while shopping.

Telesto (Fusion Rifle) - 29 LS

The Bombardiers (Hunter Leg Armor) 23 LS Mobility - 1 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 23 Intellect - 8 Strength - 2 Total - 65

MK. 44 Stand Asides (Titan Leg Armor) 23 LS Mobility - 7 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 23 Strength - 7 Total - 66

Winter's Guile (Warlock Gauntlets) 23 LS Mobility - 7 Resilience - 6 Recovery - 20 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 2 Strength - 24 Total - 61



If you’re not sure what to buy, you should start with the armor piece for your main class, and then the weapon if you don’t have it. Ideally, you should buy both if you don’t own them. This shouldn’t be too difficult, as Xur will remain in Destiny 2 until the reset on Tuesday, so you have loads of time to get the Legendary Shards he craves to part with his Exotic gear.

If you’re swimming in Legendary Shards, you should really buy everything that you don’t already own. Even if you don’t play two of the three classes in Destiny 2, stock up. You never know when the meta will shift, or you’ll fire up a new character for whatever reason. Having those Exotic armor pieces in your Vault won’t hurt a thing.

Now, if you’re like me and you own everything that Xur is selling, you should compare what Xur has with the stat rolls of what you have already. Xur sells decently rolled gear, so you can almost certainly find something to buy that will replace what you pulled from Collections that one time when you were in a hurry.

You know where Xur is located and you have a breakdown of what he’s selling, the only thing left to do, Guardian, is visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It’s full of hundreds of helpful articles to assist you with any activity in Destiny 2.