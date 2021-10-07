Twitch resets all Stream Keys following security breach Twitch has provided an update on the major security incident that took place this week.

It’s safe to say that it’s been a rough week for Twitch and several of its creators. A massive security breach not only exposed the alleged earnings of thousands of creators, but also put a lot of Twitch’s code out in the open for anyone to take a gander at. Twitch had confirmed that there was indeed a security breach, and has now provided an update on its investigation. As a precaution, Twitch has reset Stream Keys for all creators on the platform.

Twitch shared a blog post in the early hours of October 7, 2021, where it gave an update on the state of its investigation. It was in this post that the company announced that it had reset the Stream Keys for all users. This was done out of an abundance of caution, as Stream Keys are incredibly sensitive information for users on the platform.

Stream Keys are a series of numbers, letters, and symbols that are unique to every single user on Twitch. Stream Keys are taken and pasted into a broadcasting software, allowing users to stream to their Twitch account. When Twitch was the victim of the security breach, a lot of sensitive information was leaked. Though there haven’t been widespread reports of Stream Keys being exposed, Twitch is erring on the side of caution and resetting all Stream Keys.

Users can find their new Stream Key in Twitch’s settings, under the Stream section. Those that stream from Xbox, PlayStation, StreamLabs, or Twitch Mobile will not need to update their Stream Key. There’s still a lot of confusion surrounding the Twitch security breach. However, we spoke with an employee at the company yesterday, who indicated that it may have originated internally. Either way, if you plan on streaming from Twitch anytime soon, be sure to go in and update your Stream Key if necessary.