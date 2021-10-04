Metroid Dread release time The release time for Metroid Dread is rapidly approaching so set your alarms and get ready to take on this new threat.

Metroid Dread is releasing soon and players are hoping to know the release time so they’re ready to play the moment the game launches. While players know October 8 is the magical day, the hour and the minute the game goes live is currently a topic of consideration.

What time does Metroid Dread release on Nintendo Switch?

The release time of Metroid Dread should be at midnight in your region on October 8, 2021. However, given the nature of online releases and physical releases, it could be a different story depending on where you are in the world. There’s also the chance that Metroid Dread will go live at the same time around the world, based on a single timezone. That is to say, the release time may end up being 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, October 7 (12:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 8 for those on the east coast of the United States) or even 12:00 a.m. PT on October 8.

For now, Nintendo hasn’t given a solid indication of the exact time Metroid Dread will be available, only that it’s releasing on October 8, 2021. As we roll closer to the release date, there’s a chance Nintendo will give players a heads up on the exact minute they can dive into Samus’ next adventure. Should Nintendo confirm the release time, we’ll be sure to update this. For now, though, you can likely work toward a midnight release.

While you’re waiting for the Metroid Dread release time to arrive, why not take a moment to look over the Shacknews Metroid Dread page? It’s there you’ll find a wealth of information, including news, Blake Morse's hands-on preview, as well as guides to help you tackle the hostile world.