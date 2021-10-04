New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Metroid Dread release time

The release time for Metroid Dread is rapidly approaching so set your alarms and get ready to take on this new threat.
Sam Chandler
0

Metroid Dread is releasing soon and players are hoping to know the release time so they’re ready to play the moment the game launches. While players know October 8 is the magical day, the hour and the minute the game goes live is currently a topic of consideration.

What time does Metroid Dread release on Nintendo Switch?

metroid dread release time

The release time of Metroid Dread should be at midnight in your region on October 8, 2021. However, given the nature of online releases and physical releases, it could be a different story depending on where you are in the world. There’s also the chance that Metroid Dread will go live at the same time around the world, based on a single timezone. That is to say, the release time may end up being 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, October 7 (12:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 8 for those on the east coast of the United States) or even 12:00 a.m. PT on October 8.

For now, Nintendo hasn’t given a solid indication of the exact time Metroid Dread will be available, only that it’s releasing on October 8, 2021. As we roll closer to the release date, there’s a chance Nintendo will give players a heads up on the exact minute they can dive into Samus’ next adventure. Should Nintendo confirm the release time, we’ll be sure to update this. For now, though, you can likely work toward a midnight release.

While you’re waiting for the Metroid Dread release time to arrive, why not take a moment to look over the Shacknews Metroid Dread page? It’s there you’ll find a wealth of information, including news, Blake Morse's hands-on preview, as well as guides to help you tackle the hostile world.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola