Rosario Dawson joins the cast of Dying Light 2 Actress Rosario Dawson will play a central role in the story of Dying Light 2.

After a long period of silence, developer Techland has been providing periodical updates on the state of Dying Light 2. This has been done through the Dying 2 Know events, where the developers speak candidly about what players can expect in the zombie-survival game. During the latest showcase, it was revealed that actress Rosario Dawson would be featured in Dying Light 2 as a prominent character.

Rosario Dawson’s role in Dying Light 2 was revealed during Episode 4 of Dying 2 Know on September 30. Dawson plays Lawan, a recurring character in Dying Light 2. During the reveal, Dawson describes her character as a “warrior” who is “fighting her past and looking to seek revenge on the people that wronged her. Lawan will have her own goals and motivations in the story, but a lot of her character development will be dependent on player behavior.

Both Rosario Dawson and the developers at Techland stress that decisions made by the player will heavily impact their relationship with Lawan in Dying Light 2. “If she doesn’t like something you do or something you say, she will tell you that, and she will act on it, sometimes even against you,” said writer Piotr Mostowski. The developers state that Lawan can become the player’s dearest friend or a deadly enemy.

Rosario Dawson is known for an abundance of film and television roles, but she’s appeared in several video games as well. Dawson appeared in NBA 2K20, Dishonored 2, and Ratchet & Clank (2016). Dying Light 2 will be the latest video game added to her credits.

Since the game was revealed, the developers have stressed how big of an emphasis there will be on a branching narrative, with decisions made by the player sending the story in different directions. This philosophy will be true in how players interact with Rosario Dawson’s character in the game as well. We’re set to learn even more about Dying Light 2 ahead of its launch this February in upcoming Dying 2 Know events, so stick with us on Shacknews for those updates.