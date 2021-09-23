Twitter will now let you tip in Bitcoin Twitter has activated a new feature that allows users to tip using Bitcoin.

We’ve seen Twitter experiment with a slew of features as it looks to improve the user experience. From Spaces, to Super Follows, to Fleets (R.I.P.), a lot of new features have been hitting Twitter lately. One of them is Tips, which allows users to give some cash to their favorite creators on the platform. Twitter is now adding a new way to tip, as users can now tip using Bitcoin.

Twitter announced during a call on September 23 that it would be adding Bitcoin as a payment option when tipping. A select few Twitter accounts have access to Tip Jars, as signified by a dollar icon at the top of their profile. Originally introduced in May of this year, Tips allow users to pay with various methods, such as PayPal and CashApp. The Bitcoin feature is rolling out this week to Twitter users on iPhone. Bitcoin functionality is set to come to Tips on Android devices in the near future.

Users that have access to Tip Jars will need to add their Bitcoin address in order to send or receive the cryptocurrency. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been a strong advocate in the world of cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, so the move to integrate it into the Twitter platform seemed inevitable. In addition to Bitcoin, Twitter also shared that it has an interest in bringing NFTs to the platform, allowing users to showcase their digital assets. No timetable was given on when users can expect to see NFT support roll out.

Bitcoin is available as an official payment option through Twitter’s Tip feature. It’s not the end of the company’s foray into the world of crypto either, as it’s expressed interest in bringing NFTs to the platform as well. For more on Twitter and all of the new changes coming to the social media platform, stick with us here on Shacknews.