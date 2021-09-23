Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 dates, schedule, livestreams, and speakers
Here's a full guide to everything happening at the Game Devs of Color Expo.
The Game Devs of Color Expo is an event that puts a spotlight on POC in game development. With panels, discussions, and interviews with talent from across the gaming industry, it’s an excellent event for those looking to get into the gaming industry. The 6th annual Game Devs of Color Expo is set to begin this week, so here’s everything you need to know about the event.
Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 dates
The Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 will begin on September 23, 2021, and will conclude on September 27, 2021. “The 6th annual Game Devs of Color Expo is dedicated to amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games,” the website reads. The event is going down entirely digitally, with each day featuring different events for viewers to tune into.
Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 tickets and livestream
The Game Devs of Color Expo is a ticketed event, meaning that you’ll need to buy tickets in order to have access to the event livestreams. Tickets cost a minimum of $20 USD and can be purchased from the event website. Viewers can also pay more for their ticket if they’d like to financially support the operation and the people behind the event.
For those that can’t afford to purchase a ticket but would still like to virtually attend the Game Devs of Color Expo can apply to get a need-based ticket.
Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 schedule
Here is the full schedule of the events happening at the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021, as shared on the event’s website (all times are in Eastern Standard Time):
Thursday, September 23
- 11:00 a.m. - Community Connections
- 12:00 p.m. - The GDoCExpo Direct
- 1:00 p.m. - Mojang Studios + Xbox Publishing
- 2:00 p.m. - Engineering Roundtables with Niantic Labs
- 3:00 p.m. - Roundtables with Sago Mini
Friday, September 24
- 10:00 a.m. - GDoCExpo Commencement
- 10:35 a.m. - Staying Sane Making Games While Everything is On Fire
- 10:47 a.m. - Design Goodwill: Establishing trust in your game’s opening minutes
- 10:58 a.m. - The End of Crunch
- 11:13 a.m. - Entering the industry for the first time
- 11:36 a.m. - Do a barrel roll! A New Normal fo rGame Devs & Game Development
- 12:11 p.m. - Dev Interview: Sephonie
- 1:28 p.m. - From Past Experience to Future Value: Broadening Pathways into Gaming
- 1:55 p.m. - Bad Media has Better Ideas
- 2:24 p.m. - Dev Interview: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
- 2:48 p.m. - Industry Experience: Succeeding When You’re New & Don’t Have Any
- 3:06 p.m. - Design Your Life: Sustainability while Developing Games From Anywhere
- 3:43 p.m. - I Love Procedural Generation (And So Should You!)
- 4:39 p.m. - Dev Interview: START AGAIN START AGAIN START AGAIN: a prologue
- 5:04 p.m. - Designing Internal Worlds
- 5:28 p.m. - Feels Like Home: Introducing a Diverse Setting to the World
- 5:56 p.m. Dev Interview: Danny Fisher Kills the Government
- 6:19 p.m. - Day 1 Outro
Saturday, September 25
- 10:05 a.m. - The Value of Vision - Creating Socially Conscious Games
- 10:19 a.m. - Applying Fortune 500 Project Management to Your Board Game Project
- 10:32 a.m. - Hacking Barriers to Diversity with Visual Novels and Speculative Sci-Fi
- 10:50 a.m. - Dev Interview: Common’hood
- 11:15 a.m. - How many sounds do I need for my game? (How to think like a sound designer)
- 11:38 a.m. - The Coast of Game Audio - For Freelancers and Clients
- 12:33 p.m. - 10 Lessons from 10 Years in Game Development
- 12:59 p.m. - Niantic Keynote: Amplifying the Creative Power of POC in Games
- 1:24 p.m. - Dev Interview: Night Reverie
- 1:45 p.m. - No Such thing As Black Mechanics
- 2:10 p.m. - Racial Bias, Reverse Heredity and the Parents of Custom Avatars
- 2:42 p.m. - Finding Your Footing as a Content Creator
- 3:02 p.m. - Hype Train!: Twitch Affiliate in 30 Days
- 3:38 p.m. - Dev Interview: Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 to
- 4:05 p.m. - Top Game trailer Mistakes and How to Fix Them
- 4:35 p.m. - Production is Self Care
- 5:01 p.m. - Dev Interview: Innchanted
- 5:26 p.m. - Creating a Kick Ass Game Store Page!
- 6:13 p.m. - Day 2 Outro
Sunday, September 26
- 10:05 a.m. - SUPER IS HOT: Making Games By Breaking & Combining Others
- 10:16 a.m. - Your Virtual Reality Xperience
- 10:28 a.m. - Afrofuturism is Now! Well… it could be
- 10:58 a.m. - Dev Interview: Our America VR
- 11:50 a.m. - Finding Your Voice: Developing Your Brand (in Tabletop)
- 12:44 p.m. - Dev Interview: Button City
- 1:10 p.m. - The Challenges of Managing a Remote team Working on a Live VR Product
- 1:34 p.m. - Beat the Sunken Cost Fallacy and Choosing a Great Project
- 2:00 p.m. - Dev Interview: She Dreams Elsewhere
- 2:32 p.m. - MAKE YOUR GAME IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS
- 2:59 p.m. - MAKE MORE ANIME SHIT
- 3:22 p.m. - Dev Interview: Midautumn
- 3:52 p.m. - The Tea of Starting My Own Games Studio
- 4:14 p.m. - Bad Community Management Advice
- 4:45 p.m. - Treachery in Beatdown City: A Postmortem
- 6:00 p.m. - GDoCExpo Award Ceremony
Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 speakers
There is a wide array of speakers being featured at the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021. Here is the list of featured speakers as shared on the event’s website:
- Muse en Lystrala
- Sherveen Uduwanna
- Lexi “Pizza_Yeti”
- Ed Lago
- Johnathan Williams
- Derek Lieu
- Chella Ramanan
- Tyriq Plummer
- Younès Rabii
- Dani Lalonders
- Joe Palmer
- Mohammad Fahmi
- Alex Lu
- Alex A.K.
- Eva-Léa Longue Ngambi
- Francesca Esquenazi
- Saleem Dabbous
- Banana Chan
- Ella Ampongan
- Yeonsoo Julian Kim
- Jeeyon Shim
- Victoria Caña
- Cam Perry
- Kayode Ceiriog Shonibare-Lewis
- Sisi Jiang
- Davionne Gooden
- Neha Patel
- Hassan DuRant
- Steph Nguyen
- Calbert Warner
- Shawn Alexander Allen
- Sydney Adams
- Junae Benne
- Matthew Glenn
- Richard (KirbyKid) Terrell
- Roc Lee
- Joe Tirado
- Bahiyya Khan
- Gynesys
- Jose Abalos
- Victoria Tran
- Aubrey Jane Scott
- Xalavier Nelson Jr.
- Gabriela Ponce Curlango
- Kai Little-White
- John R. Diaz
- Shana T Bryant
That’s everything you need to know about the Game Devs of Color 2021 Expo. Be sure to visit the official website for more information.
