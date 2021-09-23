Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 dates, schedule, livestreams, and speakers Here's a full guide to everything happening at the Game Devs of Color Expo.

The Game Devs of Color Expo is an event that puts a spotlight on POC in game development. With panels, discussions, and interviews with talent from across the gaming industry, it’s an excellent event for those looking to get into the gaming industry. The 6th annual Game Devs of Color Expo is set to begin this week, so here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 dates

The Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 will begin on September 23, 2021, and will conclude on September 27, 2021. “The 6th annual Game Devs of Color Expo is dedicated to amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games,” the website reads. The event is going down entirely digitally, with each day featuring different events for viewers to tune into.

Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 tickets and livestream

The Game Devs of Color Expo is a ticketed event, meaning that you’ll need to buy tickets in order to have access to the event livestreams. Tickets cost a minimum of $20 USD and can be purchased from the event website. Viewers can also pay more for their ticket if they’d like to financially support the operation and the people behind the event.

For those that can’t afford to purchase a ticket but would still like to virtually attend the Game Devs of Color Expo can apply to get a need-based ticket.

Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 schedule

Here is the full schedule of the events happening at the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021, as shared on the event’s website (all times are in Eastern Standard Time):

Thursday, September 23

11:00 a.m. - Community Connections

12:00 p.m. - The GDoCExpo Direct

1:00 p.m. - Mojang Studios + Xbox Publishing

2:00 p.m. - Engineering Roundtables with Niantic Labs

3:00 p.m. - Roundtables with Sago Mini

Friday, September 24

10:00 a.m. - GDoCExpo Commencement

10:35 a.m. - Staying Sane Making Games While Everything is On Fire

10:47 a.m. - Design Goodwill: Establishing trust in your game’s opening minutes

10:58 a.m. - The End of Crunch

11:13 a.m. - Entering the industry for the first time

11:36 a.m. - Do a barrel roll! A New Normal fo rGame Devs & Game Development

12:11 p.m. - Dev Interview: Sephonie

1:28 p.m. - From Past Experience to Future Value: Broadening Pathways into Gaming

1:55 p.m. - Bad Media has Better Ideas

2:24 p.m. - Dev Interview: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield

2:48 p.m. - Industry Experience: Succeeding When You’re New & Don’t Have Any

3:06 p.m. - Design Your Life: Sustainability while Developing Games From Anywhere

3:43 p.m. - I Love Procedural Generation (And So Should You!)

4:39 p.m. - Dev Interview: START AGAIN START AGAIN START AGAIN: a prologue

5:04 p.m. - Designing Internal Worlds

5:28 p.m. - Feels Like Home: Introducing a Diverse Setting to the World

5:56 p.m. Dev Interview: Danny Fisher Kills the Government

6:19 p.m. - Day 1 Outro

Saturday, September 25

10:05 a.m. - The Value of Vision - Creating Socially Conscious Games

10:19 a.m. - Applying Fortune 500 Project Management to Your Board Game Project

10:32 a.m. - Hacking Barriers to Diversity with Visual Novels and Speculative Sci-Fi

10:50 a.m. - Dev Interview: Common’hood

11:15 a.m. - How many sounds do I need for my game? (How to think like a sound designer)

11:38 a.m. - The Coast of Game Audio - For Freelancers and Clients

12:33 p.m. - 10 Lessons from 10 Years in Game Development

12:59 p.m. - Niantic Keynote: Amplifying the Creative Power of POC in Games

1:24 p.m. - Dev Interview: Night Reverie

1:45 p.m. - No Such thing As Black Mechanics

2:10 p.m. - Racial Bias, Reverse Heredity and the Parents of Custom Avatars

2:42 p.m. - Finding Your Footing as a Content Creator

3:02 p.m. - Hype Train!: Twitch Affiliate in 30 Days

3:38 p.m. - Dev Interview: Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 to

4:05 p.m. - Top Game trailer Mistakes and How to Fix Them

4:35 p.m. - Production is Self Care

5:01 p.m. - Dev Interview: Innchanted

5:26 p.m. - Creating a Kick Ass Game Store Page!

6:13 p.m. - Day 2 Outro

Sunday, September 26

10:05 a.m. - SUPER IS HOT: Making Games By Breaking & Combining Others

10:16 a.m. - Your Virtual Reality Xperience

10:28 a.m. - Afrofuturism is Now! Well… it could be

10:58 a.m. - Dev Interview: Our America VR

11:50 a.m. - Finding Your Voice: Developing Your Brand (in Tabletop)

12:44 p.m. - Dev Interview: Button City

1:10 p.m. - The Challenges of Managing a Remote team Working on a Live VR Product

1:34 p.m. - Beat the Sunken Cost Fallacy and Choosing a Great Project

2:00 p.m. - Dev Interview: She Dreams Elsewhere

2:32 p.m. - MAKE YOUR GAME IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS

2:59 p.m. - MAKE MORE ANIME SHIT

3:22 p.m. - Dev Interview: Midautumn

3:52 p.m. - The Tea of Starting My Own Games Studio

4:14 p.m. - Bad Community Management Advice

4:45 p.m. - Treachery in Beatdown City: A Postmortem

6:00 p.m. - GDoCExpo Award Ceremony

Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 speakers

There is a wide array of speakers being featured at the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021. Here is the list of featured speakers as shared on the event’s website:

Muse en Lystrala

Sherveen Uduwanna

Lexi “Pizza_Yeti”

Ed Lago

Johnathan Williams

Derek Lieu

Chella Ramanan

Tyriq Plummer

Younès Rabii

Dani Lalonders

Joe Palmer

Mohammad Fahmi

Alex Lu

Alex A.K.

Eva-Léa Longue Ngambi

Francesca Esquenazi

Saleem Dabbous

Banana Chan

Ella Ampongan

Yeonsoo Julian Kim

Jeeyon Shim

Victoria Caña

Cam Perry

Kayode Ceiriog Shonibare-Lewis

Sisi Jiang

Davionne Gooden

Neha Patel

Hassan DuRant

Steph Nguyen

Calbert Warner

Shawn Alexander Allen

Sydney Adams

Junae Benne

Matthew Glenn

Richard (KirbyKid) Terrell

Roc Lee

Joe Tirado

Bahiyya Khan

Gynesys

Jose Abalos

Victoria Tran

Aubrey Jane Scott

Xalavier Nelson Jr.

Gabriela Ponce Curlango

Kai Little-White

John R. Diaz

Shana T Bryant

That’s everything you need to know about the Game Devs of Color 2021 Expo. Be sure to visit the official website for more information.