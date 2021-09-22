Robinhood to begin testing cryptocurrency wallets Robin will look to offer cryptocurrency wallets after the continued growth of cryptocurrencies on the platform.

Robinhood remains one of the most popular services for retail investors. Despite the company finding itself in some hot water after it prohibited users from buying or selling GameStop (GME) stocks earlier this year, Robinhood is still a go-to for entry-level investors. In addition to stocks, users have used Robinhood to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Crypto has become so popular on the platform that Robinhood is looking to implement cryptocurrency wallets, which will begin in a testing phase for select clients.

Robinhood announced its plans to implement crypto wallets in a blog post that was shared on September 22, 2021. In the post, the company details its plans to rollout wallets to Robinhood users, beginning next month with select clients.

Robinhood crypto wallets will allow you to move your crypto in and out of your app in a few taps: send your crypto to other wallet addresses and receive supported cryptocurrencies into your Robinhood account. This means you can consolidate your coins into one account so it’s easier to track your portfolio, move supported coins into your Robinhood account so you can trade those coins commission-free, and more.

The best part? We’re making crypto transfers safe, secure, and simple––whether you’re a long-time crypto trader, or one of the millions of people transacting on-chain for the first time. At Robinhood, we’re designing wallets to be intuitive, with security features such as identity verification, multi-factor authentication, and email and phone verification to keep coins safe from hacks and other threats.

Crypto wallets had been a long-requested feature from Robinhood users. So much so, in fact, that they named the website used to join the waitlist, wenwallets.com. With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continuing to grow on the platform, Robinhood will soon offer a dedicated method of managing and tracking your cryptocurrency portfolio.