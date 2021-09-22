New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Robinhood to begin testing cryptocurrency wallets

Robin will look to offer cryptocurrency wallets after the continued growth of cryptocurrencies on the platform.
Donovan Erskine
Robinhood remains one of the most popular services for retail investors. Despite the company finding itself in some hot water after it prohibited users from buying or selling GameStop (GME) stocks earlier this year, Robinhood is still a go-to for entry-level investors. In addition to stocks, users have used Robinhood to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Crypto has become so popular on the platform that Robinhood is looking to implement cryptocurrency wallets, which will begin in a testing phase for select clients.

Robinhood announced its plans to implement crypto wallets in a blog post that was shared on September 22, 2021. In the post, the company details its plans to rollout wallets to Robinhood users, beginning next month with select clients.

Crypto wallets had been a long-requested feature from Robinhood users. So much so, in fact, that they named the website used to join the waitlist, wenwallets.com. With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continuing to grow on the platform, Robinhood will soon offer a dedicated method of managing and tracking your cryptocurrency portfolio.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

