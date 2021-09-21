Deathloop patch fixes stuttering issues on PC

Deathloop released to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, making for yet another homerun for the team at Arkane Studios. That said, the game isn’t without problems. Players on PC have run into performance issues in the form of stuttering. Arkane Studios has heard this feedback, and has now deployed a hotfix in order to address the issue.
Hotfix 1.708.4.0 was released for the Steam version of Deathloop on September 21, 2021. The patch notes for the fix were shared on the game’s official Steam page. “This hotfix addresses an issue experienced by some players on PC whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of ‘stutter’,” the patch note reads. Arkane Studios also shares an update on other issues surrounding the PC version of Deathloop.
