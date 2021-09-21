Deathloop patch fixes stuttering issues on PC Developer Arkane Studios has issued a hotfix to Deathloop on PC to fix an ongoing issue

Deathloop released to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, making for yet another homerun for the team at Arkane Studios. That said, the game isn’t without problems. Players on PC have run into performance issues in the form of stuttering. Arkane Studios has heard this feedback, and has now deployed a hotfix in order to address the issue.

Hotfix 1.708.4.0 was released for the Steam version of Deathloop on September 21, 2021. The patch notes for the fix were shared on the game’s official Steam page. “This hotfix addresses an issue experienced by some players on PC whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of ‘stutter’,” the patch note reads. Arkane Studios also shares an update on other issues surrounding the PC version of Deathloop.

Additionally, we are looking into a separate, but related issue that we have identified as a factor that may also be a cause of stuttering at high framerates. We will update further on this as soon as we have more information. Deathloop took a hit on Steam’s user reviews as users poured in the complaints of framerate and stuttering issues. It seems that the issue has at least been partially resolved for now. This was just a hotfix, targeted at one specific issue, so there are no other bugs or problems addressed in it. If there are larger problems that Arkane Studios wants to tackle, that will come in a bigger patch down the road. If you’ve been playing Deathloop on Steam, it’s best that you make sure the game is up to date before you launch it again. It should download automatically, but you can also manually check for new updates just in case. For future updates on Deathloop, be sure to stay with us here on Shacknews.