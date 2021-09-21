Superstar X-Factor Abilities list - NHL 22
A complete list of all players who have Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 22.
NHL 22 will feature players that have Superstar X-Factor Abilities. These are game-breaking abilities that the very best players in the league possess, and which will now be reflected in-game. When building your team, it will be vital to know what abilities each player has, and how that will work with your overall vision of a cohesive unit.
Superstar X-Factor Abilities
Below is a complete list of the 50 players that EA Canada has confirmed will have Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 22:
|Player
|Superstar X-Factor Ability
|Adam Fox
|Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
|Aleksander Barkov
|Alle Alone - Elite Shot on the Breakaway
|Alex DeBrincat
|Make It Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
|Alex Pietrangelo
|Shutdown - Elite 1 on 1 Defending
|Alexander Ovechkin
|One Tee - Elite One-Timers
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Contortionist - Boosts Wild Saves Ability
|Anze Kopitar
|Quick Pick - Boosts Puck Interceptions
|Artemi Panarin
|Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
|Auston Matthews
|Shock and Awe - Boost Shots After Dekes
|Brad Marchand
|Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
|Brayden Point
|Wheels - Great Skating with Puck
|Cale Makar
|Elite Edges - Great Speed into Directional Changes
|Carey Price
|Post to Post - Elite Post to Post Saves
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Dialed In - Elite Poke Checking
|Connor McDavid
|Wheels - Great Skating with Puck
|David Pastrnak
|Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots
|Dougie Hamilton
|Heatseeker - Elite Wrist Shots
|Elias Pettersson
|Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Crease Crasher - Elite Rebound Opportunist
|Jaccob Slavin
|Shutdown - Elite 1 on 1 Defending
|Jack Eichel
|Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
|Jake Guentzel
|Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots
|Joe Pavelski
|Big Tipper - Elite Level Deflections
|John Carlson
|Thunderclap - Elite Slap Shot from the Point
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
|Kris Letang
|In Reverse - Elite Back Skating Ability
|Kyle Connor
|Thunderclap - Elite Slap Shot from the Point
|Leon Draisaitl
|Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
|Marc Andre Fleury
|All or Nothing - Elite Poke Checking
|Mark Scheifele
|Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots
|Mark Stone
|Yoink! - Improves Stick Checks without Penalty
|Matt Barzal
|Elite Edges - Great Speed into Directional Changes
|Matthew Tkachuk
|It's Tricky - Elite Trick Shooting
|Mika Zibanejad
|Magnetic - Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up
|Mikko Rantanen
|Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
|Mitch Marner
|Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Ankle Breaker - Deke at Higher Speed
|Nikita Kucherov
|Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
|Patrice Bergeron
|Yoink! - Improves Stick Checks without Penalty
|Patrick Kane
|Puck on a String - Elite Stick Handling
|Roman Josi
|Send It - Elite Long Passing
|Ryan O’Reilly
|Quick Draw - Elite Level Faceoffs
|Sean Couturier
|Stick 'Em Up - Boosts Stick Checks
|Sebastian Aho
|Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer
|Seth Jones
|Quick Pick - Boosts Puck Interceptions
|Shea Theodore
|Heatseeker - Elite Wrist Shots
|Sidney Crosby
|Beauty Backhand - Elite Backhand
|Steven Stamkos
|One Tee - Elite One-Timers
|Victor Hedman
|Stick 'Em Up - Boost Stick Checks
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Superstar X-Factor Abilities list - NHL 22