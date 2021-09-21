Superstar X-Factor Abilities list - NHL 22 A complete list of all players who have Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 22.

NHL 22 will feature players that have Superstar X-Factor Abilities. These are game-breaking abilities that the very best players in the league possess, and which will now be reflected in-game. When building your team, it will be vital to know what abilities each player has, and how that will work with your overall vision of a cohesive unit.

Superstar X-Factor Abilities

Below is a complete list of the 50 players that EA Canada has confirmed will have Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 22:

Player Superstar X-Factor Ability Adam Fox Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing Aleksander Barkov Alle Alone - Elite Shot on the Breakaway Alex DeBrincat Make It Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride Alex Pietrangelo Shutdown - Elite 1 on 1 Defending Alexander Ovechkin One Tee - Elite One-Timers Andrei Vasilevskiy Contortionist - Boosts Wild Saves Ability Anze Kopitar Quick Pick - Boosts Puck Interceptions Artemi Panarin Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride Auston Matthews Shock and Awe - Boost Shots After Dekes Brad Marchand Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride Brayden Point Wheels - Great Skating with Puck Cale Makar Elite Edges - Great Speed into Directional Changes Carey Price Post to Post - Elite Post to Post Saves Connor Hellebuyck Dialed In - Elite Poke Checking Connor McDavid Wheels - Great Skating with Puck David Pastrnak Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots Dougie Hamilton Heatseeker - Elite Wrist Shots Elias Pettersson Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer Gabriel Landeskog Crease Crasher - Elite Rebound Opportunist Jaccob Slavin Shutdown - Elite 1 on 1 Defending Jack Eichel Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride Jake Guentzel Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots Joe Pavelski Big Tipper - Elite Level Deflections John Carlson Thunderclap - Elite Slap Shot from the Point Jonathan Huberdeau Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing Kirill Kaprizov Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing Kris Letang In Reverse - Elite Back Skating Ability Kyle Connor Thunderclap - Elite Slap Shot from the Point Leon Draisaitl Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing Marc Andre Fleury All or Nothing - Elite Poke Checking Mark Scheifele Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots Mark Stone Yoink! - Improves Stick Checks without Penalty Matt Barzal Elite Edges - Great Speed into Directional Changes Matthew Tkachuk It's Tricky - Elite Trick Shooting Mika Zibanejad Magnetic - Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up Mikko Rantanen Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing Mitch Marner Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer Nathan MacKinnon Ankle Breaker - Deke at Higher Speed Nikita Kucherov Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride Patrice Bergeron Yoink! - Improves Stick Checks without Penalty Patrick Kane Puck on a String - Elite Stick Handling Roman Josi Send It - Elite Long Passing Ryan O’Reilly Quick Draw - Elite Level Faceoffs Sean Couturier Stick 'Em Up - Boosts Stick Checks Sebastian Aho Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer Seth Jones Quick Pick - Boosts Puck Interceptions Shea Theodore Heatseeker - Elite Wrist Shots Sidney Crosby Beauty Backhand - Elite Backhand Steven Stamkos One Tee - Elite One-Timers Victor Hedman Stick 'Em Up - Boost Stick Checks

Now that you know the players who will have Superstar X-Factor Abilities, be sure to visit our NHL 22 topic page. We’ll be covering NHL 22 extensively leading up to its launch, as well as during its year-long life cycle.