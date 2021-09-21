New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Superstar X-Factor Abilities list - NHL 22

A complete list of all players who have Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 22.
Bill Lavoy
1

NHL 22 will feature players that have Superstar X-Factor Abilities. These are game-breaking abilities that the very best players in the league possess, and which will now be reflected in-game. When building your team, it will be vital to know what abilities each player has, and how that will work with your overall vision of a cohesive unit.

Superstar X-Factor Abilities

Superstar X-Factor Abilities NHL 22

Below is a complete list of the 50 players that EA Canada has confirmed will have Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 22:

Player Superstar X-Factor Ability
Adam Fox Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
Aleksander Barkov Alle Alone - Elite Shot on the Breakaway
Alex DeBrincat Make It Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Alex Pietrangelo Shutdown - Elite 1 on 1 Defending
Alexander Ovechkin One Tee - Elite One-Timers
Andrei Vasilevskiy Contortionist - Boosts Wild Saves Ability
Anze Kopitar Quick Pick - Boosts Puck Interceptions
Artemi Panarin Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Auston Matthews Shock and Awe - Boost Shots After Dekes
Brad Marchand Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Brayden Point Wheels - Great Skating with Puck
Cale Makar Elite Edges - Great Speed into Directional Changes
Carey Price Post to Post - Elite Post to Post Saves
Connor Hellebuyck Dialed In - Elite Poke Checking
Connor McDavid Wheels - Great Skating with Puck
David Pastrnak Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots
Dougie Hamilton Heatseeker - Elite Wrist Shots
Elias Pettersson Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer
Gabriel Landeskog Crease Crasher - Elite Rebound Opportunist
Jaccob Slavin Shutdown - Elite 1 on 1 Defending
Jack Eichel Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Jake Guentzel Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots
Joe Pavelski Big Tipper - Elite Level Deflections
John Carlson Thunderclap - Elite Slap Shot from the Point
Jonathan Huberdeau Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
Kirill Kaprizov Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
Kris Letang In Reverse - Elite Back Skating Ability
Kyle Connor Thunderclap - Elite Slap Shot from the Point
Leon Draisaitl Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
Marc Andre Fleury All or Nothing - Elite Poke Checking
Mark Scheifele Shnipe - Elite Catch and Release of Shots
Mark Stone Yoink! - Improves Stick Checks without Penalty
Matt Barzal Elite Edges - Great Speed into Directional Changes
Matthew Tkachuk It's Tricky - Elite Trick Shooting
Mika Zibanejad Magnetic - Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up
Mikko Rantanen Tape to Tape - Elite Core Passing
Mitch Marner Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer
Nathan MacKinnon Ankle Breaker - Deke at Higher Speed
Nikita Kucherov Make it Snappy - Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Patrice Bergeron Yoink! - Improves Stick Checks without Penalty
Patrick Kane Puck on a String - Elite Stick Handling
Roman Josi Send It - Elite Long Passing
Ryan O’Reilly Quick Draw - Elite Level Faceoffs
Sean Couturier Stick 'Em Up - Boosts Stick Checks
Sebastian Aho Third Eye - Great Peripheral Passer
Seth Jones Quick Pick - Boosts Puck Interceptions
Shea Theodore Heatseeker - Elite Wrist Shots
Sidney Crosby Beauty Backhand - Elite Backhand
Steven Stamkos One Tee - Elite One-Timers
Victor Hedman Stick 'Em Up - Boost Stick Checks

Now that you know the players who will have Superstar X-Factor Abilities, be sure to visit our NHL 22 topic page. We’ll be covering NHL 22 extensively leading up to its launch, as well as during its year-long life cycle.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

