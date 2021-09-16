All Exotic weapon locations - Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Here are all of the Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and where you can find them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw the return of Kevin the Cube, as well as the introduction of new locations and items. As players explore everything new on Battle Royale Island, they’ll come across Exotic weapons, which are usually one-of-a-kind and possess rare qualities. Many of them are also only found in specific locations. Let’s look at all of the Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and where you can find them.

These are the Exotic weapons available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, as well as where they can be found on the map:

Shadow Tracker : Purchased from Maven at Dinky Dish for 400 Gold Bars.

The Shadow Tracker is a suppressed pistol that temporarily tags enemies for other players to see when hit.

: Purchased from Maven at Dinky Dish for 400 Gold Bars. The Shadow Tracker is a suppressed pistol that temporarily tags enemies for other players to see when hit. Marksman Six Shooter : Purchased from Abstrakt in Retail Row for 400 Gold Bars.

The Marksman Six Shooter is “a fast-firing sidearm” that can deal extra damage when aiming down sights.

: Purchased from Abstrakt in Retail Row for 400 Gold Bars. The Marksman Six Shooter is “a fast-firing sidearm” that can deal extra damage when aiming down sights. Night Hawk : Purchased from Guggimon at Lockie’s Lighthouse for 400 Gold Bars.

The Night Hawk is a scoped revolver with thermal sights.

: Purchased from Guggimon at Lockie’s Lighthouse for 400 Gold Bars. The Night Hawk is a scoped revolver with thermal sights. Storm Scout : Purchased from Riot on the bridge east of Retail Row 500 Gold Bars.

The Storm Scout is a sniper rifle that tells players where the storm will head next.

: Purchased from Riot on the bridge east of Retail Row 500 Gold Bars. The Storm Scout is a sniper rifle that tells players where the storm will head next. Chug Cannon: Found in Loot Llamas

The Chug Cannon is a launcher that can be used to heal teammates (or enemies).

Those are all of the Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Every season, Epic Games likes to rotate weapons out and usher some new ones in. Most Exotics are purchased using Gold Bars, which are found in chests and given as a reward for completing quests. Stick with Shacknews as we continue to cover everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.