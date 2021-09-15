Privateer is a space clean-up company from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak Steve Wozniak's Privateer will work to clean up space debris.

Steve Wozniak is most known for co-founding Apple several decades ago. However, his business ventures expand far beyond the world renown tech company. Steve Wozniak has revealed a new company, Privateer, which will work to clean up space debris.

Steve Wozniak announced the start of his company Privateer with a video on the newly-created Privateer YouTube channel. Wozniak founded the company alongside Alex Fielding, CEO of Ripcord. In the video, we get a look at different ship takeoffs and space missions, with voice-over that talks about the company’s objectives.

We’ll look out for one another. Solve problems together. It isn’t a race, it isn’t a competition or a game. We are not one person, one company, one nation. We’re one planet, explorers. We’re dreamers, risk-takers, engineers, stargazers. We are human and it’s up to us to do what is right and what is good. So here’s to taking care of what we have so that the next generation can be better, together.

With space exploration becoming more and more common, and with several of the world’s biggest companies making efforts to venture out into space, our orbit is becoming increasingly cluttered. Privateer looks to address a growing issue before it gets out of hand. Interestingly enough, Wozniak opts to not reveal everything that Privateer is working on.

Steve Wozniak founded Apple back in 1976 alongside partner Steve Jobs. As an engineer and developer, Wozniak was a key force behind the Apple I and Apple II computers, which were major players in the company’s early success. Though he stepped down from the company in 1985, Steve Wozniak is largely responsible for building the foundation for what Apple would become today.

Those that want to keep up with Privateer’s efforts can visit the company’s website and sign up for email updates from the new company. You should also bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Privateer, as we’ll continue to report on any interesting stories out of the space company.