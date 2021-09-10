New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xur's location and wares for September 10, 2021 - Destiny 2

The Agent of the Nine returns to a random location in Destiny 2, bringing with him a bag full of Exotic wares for Guardians to purchase.
Bill Lavoy
Xur is back in Destiny 2 today, Guardians. The Agent of the Nine has brought another bag full of Exotic goodies for us to dig through. In this guide, we'll give you Xur's location, as well as breakdown of the Exotic items that he has for sale. Let's get started.

Xur's location for September 10, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cover region of the EDZ. When you spawn in at the Winding Cove, hop on your sparrow and move forward. He's up on a hill at the back of the region.

Xur's wares for September 10, 2021

Xur Location September 10, 2021

Below you'll find a complete breakdown of the Exotic items that Xur is selling, including armor rolls and general advice on what you should spend your Legendary Shards on.

  • Monte Carlo
  • Liar's Handshake
    • Mobility - 9
    • Resilience - 9
    • Recovery - 12
    • Discipline - 7
    • Intellect - 12
    • Strength - 10
    • Total - 59
  • Helm of Saint-14
    • Mobility - 2
    • Resilience - 19
    • Recovery - 11
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 17
    • Strength - 7
    • Total - 62
  • Claws of Ahamkara
    • Mobility - 2
    • Resilience - 12
    • Recovery - 20
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 8
    • Strength - 15
    • Total - 63

In terms of what you should buy, my advice remains the same as it always is. Pick up the items you don't own, prioritizing the armor piece for your main class, and the weapon if you don't have it. If you still have Legendary Shards to burn, grab whatever you don't own, even on classes you don't typically play. You never know when you'll decide to become a Warlock, or when Bungie will update Destiny 2 and make a bum Extoic top tier overnight. I'm looking at you, Lucky Pants.

Now that you know Xur's location in Destiny 2, and what he's selling, be sure to stop by our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with life as a Guardian.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

