Xur's location and wares for September 10, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to a random location in Destiny 2, bringing with him a bag full of Exotic wares for Guardians to purchase.

Xur is back in Destiny 2 today, Guardians. The Agent of the Nine has brought another bag full of Exotic goodies for us to dig through. In this guide, we'll give you Xur's location, as well as breakdown of the Exotic items that he has for sale. Let's get started.

Xur's location for September 10, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cover region of the EDZ. When you spawn in at the Winding Cove, hop on your sparrow and move forward. He's up on a hill at the back of the region.

Xur's wares for September 10, 2021

Below you'll find a complete breakdown of the Exotic items that Xur is selling, including armor rolls and general advice on what you should spend your Legendary Shards on.

Monte Carlo

Liar's Handshake Mobility - 9 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 12 Strength - 10 Total - 59

Helm of Saint-14 Mobility - 2 Resilience - 19 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 17 Strength - 7 Total - 62

Claws of Ahamkara

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 20 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 8 Strength - 15 Total - 63



In terms of what you should buy, my advice remains the same as it always is. Pick up the items you don't own, prioritizing the armor piece for your main class, and the weapon if you don't have it. If you still have Legendary Shards to burn, grab whatever you don't own, even on classes you don't typically play. You never know when you'll decide to become a Warlock, or when Bungie will update Destiny 2 and make a bum Extoic top tier overnight. I'm looking at you, Lucky Pants.

Now that you know Xur's location in Destiny 2, and what he's selling, be sure to stop by our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with life as a Guardian.