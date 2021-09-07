GameStop (GME) German stock symbol & trading hours Has the stock market holiday in the United States got you wondering what is going on with GameStop stock? Don't worry, here's how to track GME in Germany.

Are you a degenerate stock trader who is fiending to check GameStop's share price at all hours of the night? Well, you might be happy to know that you can track GME in Germany on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. We have assembled all the information you would need to track the video game retailer at the heart of the meme stock revolution.

What is GameStop's (GME) German Stock Symbol?

GS2C

GameStop trades in Germany under the stock symbol GS2C. Bloomberg provides quotes for the stock, but they can be viewed for free on MarketWatch. GME's German equivalent closed the day on September 6, 2021 at 175.65 euros, or $208.56/share.

What time does GameStop trade in Germany?

Frankfurt Stock Exchange trading hours

GameStop trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. For the purpose of this guide, we will provide times in several time zones:

Germany - 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

United States Eastern Time Zone - 3:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

United States Pacific Time Zone - 12:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange 2021 Holiday Calendar

Non-trading days at Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB®, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) in 2021 are:

January 1 (New Year's Day)

April 2 (Good Friday)

April 5 (Easter Monday)

May 24 (Whit Monday)

December 24 (Christmas Eve)

December 31 (New Year's Eve)

With GameStop (GME) earnings results about to be released, many trader and investors are going to be keeping a keen eye on the company this week. We hope this guide will help you on late nights when you stare at your ceiling dreaming of chicken tendies.

Are you a GameStop shareholder? Do you think the market is a rigged game about to collapse? It won't matter if you have skin in the game this week, as many investors on both sides of the GME trade are expecting fireworks. Now you have the power to track GameStop in Germany.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, and his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options