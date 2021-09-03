New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: Previewing the new Fracture map in Valorant

Riot Games granted us early access to the new Fracture map coming to Valorant.
Donovan Erskine
2

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is set to begin on September 8, 2021. In addition to a fresh Battle Pass full of rewards, the new act will also introduce a new map, Fracture. Ahead of the upcoming launch, Riot Games has given Shacknews some exclusive early access to check out the map with other members of media and influencers. We’ll be going live shortly to see all that Fracture has to offer.

Our Fracture preview stream will go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 10:15 a.m. PT/1:15 p.m. PT. Contributing Editor Donovan Erskine and News Editor TJ Denzer will hop into Valorant to explore Fracture and see what’s new with the map. Tune in for an early look at upcoming content coming to the popular first-person shooter!

Fracture is the seventh Valorant map and features an H-shape design. It also sports a split visual aesthetic, with one half green and full of plant life, and the other a barren desert. Riot Games also says that it’s the first map with “interactive objects,” which we’ll be sure to explore during our stream. Fracture also ties into the ongoing lore of Valorant and its characters.

Join us for a special stream as we preview Fracture, the newest map coming to Valorant. We appreciate anybody tuning into the stream and encourage you to follow our channel and hit the notification bell so that you don’t miss a stream!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola