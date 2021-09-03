ShackStream: Previewing the new Fracture map in Valorant Riot Games granted us early access to the new Fracture map coming to Valorant.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is set to begin on September 8, 2021. In addition to a fresh Battle Pass full of rewards, the new act will also introduce a new map, Fracture. Ahead of the upcoming launch, Riot Games has given Shacknews some exclusive early access to check out the map with other members of media and influencers. We’ll be going live shortly to see all that Fracture has to offer.

Our Fracture preview stream will go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 10:15 a.m. PT/1:15 p.m. PT. Contributing Editor Donovan Erskine and News Editor TJ Denzer will hop into Valorant to explore Fracture and see what’s new with the map. Tune in for an early look at upcoming content coming to the popular first-person shooter!

Fracture is the seventh Valorant map and features an H-shape design. It also sports a split visual aesthetic, with one half green and full of plant life, and the other a barren desert. Riot Games also says that it’s the first map with “interactive objects,” which we’ll be sure to explore during our stream. Fracture also ties into the ongoing lore of Valorant and its characters.

