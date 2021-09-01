Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay trailer reveals tactical combat We get our first look at the tactical RPG elements of Marvel's Midnight Suns in a new trailer.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was first revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and features Marvel superheroes in a tactical RPG setting. Developed by Firaxis, we got our first look at the gameplay and story in Marvel’s Midnight Suns in a new gameplay trailer and deep dive from the developers.

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay trailer was revealed by IGN on September 1, 2021. We see turn based tactical gameplay, with players moving characters around a battlefield and selecting abilities to unleash on foes. We also get a glimpse at how the environment will factor into combat, as we see Wolverine launch an enemy into an explosive coil. It’s very similar to what Firaxis did with the X-COM games, though the battlefield looks to be a bit less grid-like than in those games.

We also learned a lot more about the story in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the first time, players will create their own Marvel superhero. They can customize their physical appearance, and tailor the character’s weapons and gear to their choosing. Named The Hunter, the player’s character is the child of Lillith, also known as “The Mother of Demons” and the main antagonist in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The Hunter was asleep for hundreds of years, but is awakened at the beginning of the game’s story.

In addition to customizing their own character, players will also be able to customize the other heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We see Blade, Iron Man, Niko, Captain Marvel, and many more wearing alternative skins that players can unlock during the game. There are also different cards that players will unlock from completing battles that will allow them to pull off unique abilities in battle. Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch with 12 heroes, implying that we can expect to see more arrive after the game’s release.

We also learned more details about The Abby, which serves as the HQ for the Midnight Suns. Here, players will get to interact with different characters from the Marvel universe on a more personal level. Players will be able to engage in more leisurely activities and learn more about the lore of this universe.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch in March 2022 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Stick with Shacknews for more on Marvel’s Midnight Suns.