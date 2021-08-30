First images of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City revealed Screen Gems has unveiled the first screenshots from the upcoming Resident Evil film.

One of gaming’s most iconic horror franchises is getting another big-screen adaptation with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Looking to be much more faithful to the games, this movie features characters from the first few Resident Evil titles. Ahead of the movie’s release this November, the filmmakers have now provided the first look at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City with new screenshots.

Screen Gems revealed the first look at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City with three screenshots shared exclusively to IGN. In the first image, we get our first look at Avan Jogia and Kaya Scodelario as Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, respectively. Both characters’ attire is faithful to their Resident Evil 2 looks, with Leon dressed in his RPD gear and Claire donning her bright red jacket.

The second image shows Tom Hooper as Alex Wesker, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, and Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield. The group is in the lobby of the Spencer Mansion, the primary setting of the first Resident Evil game. The third and final screenshot shows Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, the child of an architect on the Spencer Mansion who was experimented on by Umbrella scientists.

“I wanted to go back to the horror of it all. I wanted scares and atmosphere rather than full-on action,” said Johannes Roberts, the director of the film, when speaking to IGN. The previous live-action Resident Evil movies were criticized by fans of the games for not being faithful adaptations, and the team behind Welcome to Raccoon City seems to be going in a different direction.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will hit theaters on November 24, 2021. For more on the upcoming film, as well as other video game adaptations, stick with us here on Shacknews.