Pokemon TV app now on Nintendo Switch You can now watch the Pokemon anime as well as professional tournaments on the Switch.

With as many video games there are in the Pokemon series, there’s an even larger library of movies and episodes of anime. The Pokemon Company makes a lot of this content accessible through Pokemon TV, which is available on mobile devices and desktop. Now, you’ll have another way to consume more Pokemon media on the go, as Pokemon TV is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Company announced this week that the Pokemon TV app is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon TV currently features 10 seasons of the original Pokemon anime, covering the original Kanto journey, Diamond and Pearl, Sun and Moon, and Pokemon Journeys. It also includes different specials, like Pokemon: Twilight Wings, Pokemon Generations, and Pokemon Origins. Lastly, viewers can also watch Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.

In addition to episodes of the anime as well as other specials, Pokemon TV also allows viewers to watch professional Pokemon competitions. Matches of Pokemon TCG and Pokemon VG can be viewed on Pokemon TV. The Pokemon TV app does not require any subscriptions, nor does it have ads.

Pokemon TV is available now on the Nintendo Switch and is excellent for Pokemon fans looking for a dose of nostalgia with classic anime episodes, or discovering some content you may have originally missed out on. It's also a means to check out the competitive Pokemon world, with an assortment of different tournaments going down.