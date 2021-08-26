New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to save your game in Psychonauts 2

Here's how you can save your game in Psychonauts 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

After more than a decade, Psychonauts 2 is finally available. Developed by Double Fine Productions, the game is currently available for Xbox consoles and PC. While players experience the continuation of Raz’s journey, they’ll be wondering how they can save their progress. Let’s look into how you can save your game in Psychonauts 2.

How to save your game in Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 does not allow the player to manually save their game. On the pause menu, there is no option to save your progress. Instead, the game automatically saves after you hit new milestones during gameplay. This happens fairly frequently, so you don’t have to worry about losing tons of progress if the game doesn’t save when you want it to.

Although players can’t manually save their game or continue from different save points in Psychonauts 2, they can check and see how long it’s been since the game was auto-saved. If you pause the game and select the “quit” option, the game will ask you if you’re sure. On this screen, the game will actually show you precisely how long it’s been since the last time it was saved, so you know exactly how much progress you’ll lose if you quit at that moment. It may not be an equal replacement for no manual saves, but it will certainly save you from some frustrating moments.

You may not be able to manually save your game in Psychonauts 2, but there is an auto-save feature that even allows you to see how long it’s been since the last save. If you haven’t played Psychonauts 2, you can pick it up for free through Xbox Game Pass. We were big fans of the game in our Shacknews review.

Contributing Editor

