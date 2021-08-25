What song is playing in the Saints Row Gamescom reveal trailer? If you're wondering what that song playing in the Saints Row trailer that debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 is, Shacknews has the answer for you.

Deep Silver and Volition are ready to start fresh with the Saints Row franchise. They revealed a new trailer for the series reboot during Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation. On top of introducing viewers to the newest incarnation of the Saints gang, there's a catchy song playing in the background. If you're wondering what that song is, let's answer that question.

What song is playing in the Saints Row Gamescom reveal trailer?

According to the description in the official Saints Row YouTube trailer, the song playing in the Saints Row (2022) trailer is "Shut 'Em Up" by The Prodigy (featuring Public Enemy and Manfred Mann). The song is off of the album "The Day Is My Enemy (Expanded Edition)," which was originally released in 2015.

The Prodigy's music has appeared in dozens of video games over the years. For example, "Light Up the Sky" off of the 2018 "No Tourists" album most recently appeared in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion. "Timebomb Zone" off of that same album also appeared in Codemasters' Dirt 5. Other tracks from The Prodigy have appeared in games like Legion's predecessor Watch Dogs 2, Xbox Game Studios' Forza Horizon 3, and Activision's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

"Shut 'Em Up" can be heard on The Prodigy's official Spotify channel. We've also tossed in an embed above from The Prodigy's official YouTube channel. You can find more music from The Prodigy on the group's official website.

If you're looking for more from Saints Row beyond the music, you can check out our preview. Saints Row is coming to PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One on February 25. If you're looking for the latest updates from Gamescom 2021, be sure to keep following Shacknews. We'll be back with the latest news, updates, and guides.