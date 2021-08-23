New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple employees form #AppleToo website to expose workplace discrimination & harassment

Apple employees are the latest to speak out against harassment and mistreatment at their company.
Donovan Erskine
1

Over the past month, we’ve seen workers at a number of companies unite and speak publicly about problems surrounding discrimination and harassment at the workplace. The biggest of which was Activision Blizzard, and now, one of the leading names in tech is among the latest to come under scrutiny. Employees at Apple are now using the #AppleToo movement to advocate for better treatment at work.

It was on August 23, 2021, that employees at apple created the website #AppleToo. Here, the workers state that Apple has “evaded public scrutiny” in regards to company’s being exposed for housing toxic work environments. They also state that “black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from minoritized racial, gender, and historically marginalized groups of people” are treated disproportionately in relation to other co-workers. The workers reference Apple’s “think different” motto when sharing its demands.

The post then calls for Apple workers at all levels - corporate, AppleCare, and retail - to stand together in this fight for equality. They also ask that other employees share their own stories and experiences.

Apple workers are the latest to come out with claims of discrimination and mistreatment at their company. If you’re interested in keeping up with their movement and supporting them on their journey, you can follow them on Twitter @AppleLaborers.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

