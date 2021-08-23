Apple employees form #AppleToo website to expose workplace discrimination & harassment Apple employees are the latest to speak out against harassment and mistreatment at their company.

Over the past month, we’ve seen workers at a number of companies unite and speak publicly about problems surrounding discrimination and harassment at the workplace. The biggest of which was Activision Blizzard, and now, one of the leading names in tech is among the latest to come under scrutiny. Employees at Apple are now using the #AppleToo movement to advocate for better treatment at work.

It was on August 23, 2021, that employees at apple created the website #AppleToo. Here, the workers state that Apple has “evaded public scrutiny” in regards to company’s being exposed for housing toxic work environments. They also state that “black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from minoritized racial, gender, and historically marginalized groups of people” are treated disproportionately in relation to other co-workers. The workers reference Apple’s “think different” motto when sharing its demands.

A group of Apple workers have joined together to organize and protect ourselves. We are asking fellow Apple workers who want to see real change at Apple to share their stories. When our stories are collected and presented together, they help expose persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege.

The post then calls for Apple workers at all levels - corporate, AppleCare, and retail - to stand together in this fight for equality. They also ask that other employees share their own stories and experiences.

Apple workers are the latest to come out with claims of discrimination and mistreatment at their company. If you’re interested in keeping up with their movement and supporting them on their journey, you can follow them on Twitter @AppleLaborers.