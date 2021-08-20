Xur's location and wares for August 20, 2021 - Destiny 2 Xur is visiting Destiny 2 for the final time before Season of the Lost launches next Tuesday, so stock up, Guardian.

Xur is back for one final time this season, giving Guardians a chance to top off their collections with all the Exotics Destiny 2's Xur has to offer, or at least to chase better rolls on the armor and weapons they prefer. Today, I'll tell you where Xur is, as well as what he's selling. I'll even throw in some free advice on what to buy and why.

Xur's location for August 20, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower this week, although early on players are having a difficult time finding the Agent of the Nine. If he's not showing for you, try returning to Orbit and flying back in, or restarting your game. Xur should be in the Hangar, which is left of the main spawn point in the Tower.

Xur's wares for August 20, 2021

Check below for a list of everything Xur is selling this week, and reader even further if you want some advice on what you should be buying.

Trinity Ghoul

Raden Flux

Mobility - 4 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 20 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 20 Strength - 10 Total - 67

One-Eyed Mask Mobility - 16 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 6 Strength - 14 Total - 62

Sanguine Alchemy

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 2 Strength - 14 Total - 61



My advice on what you should buy from Xur is to get everything. If you're short on Legendary Shards, focus on the armor piece for your main class and the weapon, prioritizing whichever one you don't already own. Ideally, you're swimming in Legendary Shards, so you can buy everything, and you should. Buy every item you don't own. If you do own everything Xur is selling, compare the armor rolls against your own. The rolls on Xur's Exotic armor is randomized, so you can often find a better version of what you're already wearing. Even if you don't play two of the three classes in Destiny 2, buy the armor you don't own and stuff it in your vault. You never know when you'll decide to fire up a new character for fun or for function, and having a head start on the Exotic armor for that class will make your life easier.

Now that you know where Xur is, what he's selling, and what you should buy, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help being a Guardian.