Watch the Tesla AI Day livestream here Here's where you can watch Tesla's AI Day livestream.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would be holding “AI Day” on August 19, 2021. Here, we’ll learn more about the latest advancements being made at the company. Let’s look at how you can watch the Tesla AI Day livestream.

The Tesla AI Day livestream will take place today, August 19, 2021, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcasted live over on the Tesla website. If you’d rather stay here on Shacknews, we will also be livestreaming Tesla’s AI Day event on our Twitch channel, which you can watch using the embed above.

The company hasn’t shared what exactly will be discussed during AI Day, but we can expect to receive some sort of presentation from CEO Elon Musk. With the name “AI Day,” it’s also safe to assume that the company will primarily focus on its artificial intelligence technology, a primary focus at Tesla and a key aspect behind its vehicles’ self-driving capability.

With potential news coming during today’s AI Day presentation, it’s also likely that we will see some major effects on Tesla’s (TSLA) stock.

If you aren’t able to tune in for the Tesla AI Day presentation, Shacknews has you covered. We’ll be reporting on any major announcements made over on our Tesla topic page. Be sure to bookmark that page for any future updates as well.