Is NHL 22 coming to PC? Will this finally be the year that NHL 22 makes its way over to the PC platform?

Greetings, virtual puck fans. We’ve entered the lead up to the launch of NHL 22 and, like they did in years past, folks will ask if this year’s NHL offering will make its way to PC. It must happen eventually, right?

Is NHL 22 releasing on PC?

No, NHL 22 is not coming to PC. The game will release for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. This was confirmed in an email from NHL 22’s PR, although I wasn’t able to get a quote from developer EA Vancouver addressing the matter. This leaves us with no option but to speculate as to why.

When it comes to its sports franchises, NHL likely doesn’t move the copies that Madden or FIFA do, and you can bet that EA Vancouver has a decent grasp on its player base and the platforms they own. When you mix this with the investment it would take to get the game ported, it may not be worth it for the developers to focus on bringing the NHL franchise to PC. Making games and bringing them to various platforms takes time, and developers must prioritize what makes it in and what gets cut. If the interest in NHL 22 on PC just isn’t there, it gets skipped. That’s my best guess, and it is a guess.

That said, those of us that want the NHL franchise on PC must make our wishes known. As someone who sinks 300 hours or more into Franchise Mode alone, I dream of being able to navigate menus on PC rather than with analog sticks on console. One of the most rewarding gaming experiences I have each year is on the management side within Franchise Mode, and you can’t convince me that experience is optimal on any console.

Unfortunately, NHL 22 won’t be hitting the PC platform, so it’s a dream that will need to be shelved for another year. We here at Shacknews will still be covering NHL 22 extensively just the same, including when I probably have to write this bummer of an article again in 12 months.