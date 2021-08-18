B.ARK is Star Fox meets arcade shoot'em-up We spoke with the director of B.ARK to learn more about the game's inception.

In addition to reviewing games and covering news, we also like to get in touch with developers to learn more about how these projects come to be. Most recently, we interviewed Abraham Morales, the director behind B.ARK at Tic Toc games to learn more about the upcoming arcade shoot’em up.

B.ARK is a brand new shoot’em up in the works at Tic Toc games. Inspired by early morning cartoons, B.ARK follows a team of pets that pilot flying mech vehicles. Tasked with taking back the earth from evil forces, players will go up against some tough enemies. Shacknews head of video Greg Burke spoke with Abraham Morales and learned more about the game’s creation.

During the interview, the two talked about the influences behind the project. “We’re definitely fans of Star Fox, but we wanted to create an experience mostly based on us, growing up with games in the 90s,” Morales said. He also cites Gradius 3 and Life Force as some of his favorite games to play as a kid.

The full interview with B.ARK is available over on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe there, as well as to the Shacknews channel for more exclusive videos.