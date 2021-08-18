New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

B.ARK is Star Fox meets arcade shoot'em-up

We spoke with the director of B.ARK to learn more about the game's inception.
Donovan Erskine
1

In addition to reviewing games and covering news, we also like to get in touch with developers to learn more about how these projects come to be. Most recently, we interviewed Abraham Morales, the director behind B.ARK at Tic Toc games to learn more about the upcoming arcade shoot’em up.

B.ARK is a brand new shoot’em up in the works at Tic Toc games. Inspired by early morning cartoons, B.ARK follows a team of pets that pilot flying mech vehicles. Tasked with taking back the earth from evil forces, players will go up against some tough enemies. Shacknews head of video Greg Burke spoke with Abraham Morales and learned more about the game’s creation.

During the interview, the two talked about the influences behind the project. “We’re definitely fans of Star Fox, but we wanted to create an experience mostly based on us, growing up with games in the 90s,” Morales said. He also cites Gradius 3 and Life Force as some of his favorite games to play as a kid.

The full interview with B.ARK is available over on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe there, as well as to the Shacknews channel for more exclusive videos.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

