Madden NFL 22: All teams overall ratings Here are the overall ratings for every team in Madden NFL 22.

One of the most exciting aspects of a new Madden game is seeing the player and team ratings and reacting to how your favorites have fared in the latest iteration. Madden NFL 22 has arrived, and with it comes a new crop of ratings for fans to discuss and debate over. Let’s look at all the team overall ratings in Madden NFL 22.

Here are the overall ratings for all 32 teams in Madden NFL 22:

Chicago Bears - 81

- 81 Cincinnati Bengals - 78

- 78 Buffalo Bills - 87

- 87 Denver Broncos - 83

- 83 Cleveland Browns - 87

- 87 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 92

- 92 Arizona Cardinals - 86

- 86 Los Angeles Chargers - 84

- 84 Kansas City Chiefs - 89

- 89 Indianapolis Colts - 77

- 77 Dallas Cowboys - 84

- 84 Miami Dolphins - 77

- 77 Philadelphia Eagles - 80

- 80 Atlanta Falcons - 79

- 79 Washington Football Team - 82

- 82 San Francisco 49ers - 83

- 83 New York Giants - 80

- 80 Jacksonville Jaguars - 79

- 79 New York Jets - 76

- 76 Detroit Lions - 79

- 79 Green Bay Packers - 85

- 85 Carolina Panthers - 78

- 78 New England Patriots - 84

- 84 Las Vegas Raiders - 80

- 80 Los Angeles Rams - 85

- 85 Baltimore Ravens - 88

- 88 New Orleans Saints - 86

- 86 Pittsburgh Steelers - 83

- 83 Houston Texans - 75

- 75 Tennessee Titans - 85

- 85 Minnesota Vikings - 81

As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come in as the highest-rated team in Madden NFL 22. Coming off of a Super Bowl victory, Tom Brady and company are the best team in the game. On the other side of the spectrum, the Houston Texans are the worst team in Madden NFL 22. With most of its biggest talent now gone, as well as some drama off the field, Houston is in a full rebuild phase.

These overalls are subject to change as EA Sports adjusts ratings as the real-life NFL season goes on.

Those are all the team overall ratings for every team in Madden NFL 22. Are you happy with where your team ended up? For more on everything going on in Madden NFL 22, Shacknews is your place.