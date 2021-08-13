Madden NFL 22 soundtrack: Song list & artists Here's the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 22, as well as the artists featured.

Madden NFL 22 is finally upon us, bringing about the latest entry in EA Sports’ long-running football simulation franchise. As fans jump in, there’s plenty of new aspects to experience and explore. Of course, any good sports game is lost without its soundtrack. This game has a massive one, so let’s go over the full Madden NFL 22 soundtrack and artists included.

Madden NFL 22 soundtrack and artists

Here is the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 22, as well as the artists behind each song:

How I’m Feelin - Belly, Shenseea Mime - Morray Ball is Life - Swae Lee, Jack Harlow Blitz - Moneybagg Yo, Tripstar 8 - Tierra Whack Count Me In - YSB Tril Oh No - BRS Kash Down Ready Set - 42 Dugg Ambassel - JID Number One - Sally Sossa Back In A Minute - Tank and The Bangas The Top - 24kGoldn Popovitch - Ace Hood UGUDBRU - AG Club, Sam Truth Get Paid - Aluna, Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, AlunaGeorge Compensating - Aminé, Young Thug Angels (Selah) - Angie Rose Do I Fit In Your Shoes? - BabyJake Don’t Forget - Blxst, Drakeo the Ruler COUNT ON ME - BROCKHAMPTON Kilometre - Burna Boy Palm Trees - Charm La’Donna Hickory Dickory - CHIKA No More Parties - Coi Leray Okay Yeah! - Coi Leray No Drill - Curly J Hakuna Matata - DDG, OG Parker, Tyla Yaweh HIGHS AND lows! - Deetranada The Game - Denzel Curry What’s Next - Drake Life Is Good - Future, Drake SALUTE - Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Fivio Foreign Soul Of A Man - Ian Kelly 2 Cents - IDK P r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l - J. Cole, Lil Baby Ramen & OJ - Joyner Lucas, Lil Baby World Out, Pt II - King Green, Hyro The Hero Time Today - Moneybagg Yo Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind) - Mr Jukes, Barney Artist Most Wanted - Myles Parrish Who Harder - Omeretta the Great Going Off - P-Lo Switch It Up - Protoje, Kofee Last Day of School - Rockie Fresh Rags2Riches 2 - Rod Wave, Lil Baby Momentum - Russ, Black Thought, Benny The Butcher Rich Don’t Stop - Saba No Grease - Swoope Self Care - Tank and The Bangas, Jaime Woods, Orleans Big, Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph Peppers and Onions - Tierra Whack BOZOS - Tobe Nwigwe, Big K.R.I.T. Status - Ty Dolla $ign Successful - Young M.A

The Madden NFL 22 soundtrack is available now on streaming services. This year’s soundtrack is the biggest yet, with the first 11 songs all being made specifically for the game. For more on what’s happening in Madden NFL 22, stick with us here on Shacknews.