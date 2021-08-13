New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Madden NFL 22 soundtrack: Song list & artists

Here's the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 22, as well as the artists featured.
Donovan Erskine
1

Madden NFL 22 is finally upon us, bringing about the latest entry in EA Sports’ long-running football simulation franchise. As fans jump in, there’s plenty of new aspects to experience and explore. Of course, any good sports game is lost without its soundtrack. This game has a massive one, so let’s go over the full Madden NFL 22 soundtrack and artists included.

Madden NFL 22 soundtrack and artists

Here is the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 22, as well as the artists behind each song:

  1. How I’m Feelin - Belly, Shenseea
  2. Mime - Morray
  3. Ball is Life - Swae Lee, Jack Harlow
  4. Blitz - Moneybagg Yo, Tripstar
  5. 8 - Tierra Whack
  6. Count Me In - YSB Tril
  7. Oh No - BRS Kash
  8. Down Ready Set - 42 Dugg
  9. Ambassel - JID
  10. Number One - Sally Sossa
  11. Back In A Minute - Tank and The Bangas
  12. The Top - 24kGoldn
  13. Popovitch - Ace Hood
  14. UGUDBRU - AG Club, Sam Truth
  15. Get Paid - Aluna, Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, AlunaGeorge
  16. Compensating - Aminé, Young Thug
  17. Angels (Selah) - Angie Rose
  18. Do I Fit In Your Shoes? - BabyJake
  19. Don’t Forget - Blxst, Drakeo the Ruler
  20. COUNT ON ME - BROCKHAMPTON
  21. Kilometre - Burna Boy
  22. Palm Trees - Charm La’Donna
  23. Hickory Dickory - CHIKA
  24. No More Parties - Coi Leray
  25. Okay Yeah! - Coi Leray
  26. No Drill - Curly J
  27. Hakuna Matata - DDG, OG Parker, Tyla Yaweh
  28. HIGHS AND lows! - Deetranada
  29. The Game - Denzel Curry
  30. What’s Next - Drake
  31. Life Is Good - Future, Drake
  32. SALUTE - Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Fivio Foreign
  33. Soul Of A Man - Ian Kelly
  34. 2 Cents - IDK
  35. P r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l - J. Cole, Lil Baby
  36. Ramen & OJ - Joyner Lucas, Lil Baby
  37. World Out, Pt II - King Green, Hyro The Hero
  38. Time Today - Moneybagg Yo
  39. Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind) - Mr Jukes, Barney Artist
  40. Most Wanted - Myles Parrish
  41. Who Harder - Omeretta the Great
  42. Going Off - P-Lo
  43. Switch It Up - Protoje, Kofee
  44. Last Day of School - Rockie Fresh
  45. Rags2Riches 2 - Rod Wave, Lil Baby
  46. Momentum - Russ, Black Thought, Benny The Butcher
  47. Rich Don’t Stop - Saba
  48. No Grease - Swoope
  49. Self Care - Tank and The Bangas, Jaime Woods, Orleans Big, Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph
  50. Peppers and Onions - Tierra Whack
  51. BOZOS - Tobe Nwigwe, Big K.R.I.T.
  52. Status - Ty Dolla $ign
  53. Successful - Young M.A

The Madden NFL 22 soundtrack is available now on streaming services. This year’s soundtrack is the biggest yet, with the first 11 songs all being made specifically for the game. For more on what’s happening in Madden NFL 22, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

