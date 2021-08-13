Madden NFL 22 soundtrack: Song list & artists
Here's the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 22, as well as the artists featured.
Madden NFL 22 is finally upon us, bringing about the latest entry in EA Sports’ long-running football simulation franchise. As fans jump in, there’s plenty of new aspects to experience and explore. Of course, any good sports game is lost without its soundtrack. This game has a massive one, so let’s go over the full Madden NFL 22 soundtrack and artists included.
Madden NFL 22 soundtrack and artists
Here is the full soundtrack for Madden NFL 22, as well as the artists behind each song:
- How I’m Feelin - Belly, Shenseea
- Mime - Morray
- Ball is Life - Swae Lee, Jack Harlow
- Blitz - Moneybagg Yo, Tripstar
- 8 - Tierra Whack
- Count Me In - YSB Tril
- Oh No - BRS Kash
- Down Ready Set - 42 Dugg
- Ambassel - JID
- Number One - Sally Sossa
- Back In A Minute - Tank and The Bangas
- The Top - 24kGoldn
- Popovitch - Ace Hood
- UGUDBRU - AG Club, Sam Truth
- Get Paid - Aluna, Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, AlunaGeorge
- Compensating - Aminé, Young Thug
- Angels (Selah) - Angie Rose
- Do I Fit In Your Shoes? - BabyJake
- Don’t Forget - Blxst, Drakeo the Ruler
- COUNT ON ME - BROCKHAMPTON
- Kilometre - Burna Boy
- Palm Trees - Charm La’Donna
- Hickory Dickory - CHIKA
- No More Parties - Coi Leray
- Okay Yeah! - Coi Leray
- No Drill - Curly J
- Hakuna Matata - DDG, OG Parker, Tyla Yaweh
- HIGHS AND lows! - Deetranada
- The Game - Denzel Curry
- What’s Next - Drake
- Life Is Good - Future, Drake
- SALUTE - Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Fivio Foreign
- Soul Of A Man - Ian Kelly
- 2 Cents - IDK
- P r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l - J. Cole, Lil Baby
- Ramen & OJ - Joyner Lucas, Lil Baby
- World Out, Pt II - King Green, Hyro The Hero
- Time Today - Moneybagg Yo
- Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind) - Mr Jukes, Barney Artist
- Most Wanted - Myles Parrish
- Who Harder - Omeretta the Great
- Going Off - P-Lo
- Switch It Up - Protoje, Kofee
- Last Day of School - Rockie Fresh
- Rags2Riches 2 - Rod Wave, Lil Baby
- Momentum - Russ, Black Thought, Benny The Butcher
- Rich Don’t Stop - Saba
- No Grease - Swoope
- Self Care - Tank and The Bangas, Jaime Woods, Orleans Big, Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph
- Peppers and Onions - Tierra Whack
- BOZOS - Tobe Nwigwe, Big K.R.I.T.
- Status - Ty Dolla $ign
- Successful - Young M.A
The Madden NFL 22 soundtrack is available now on streaming services. This year’s soundtrack is the biggest yet, with the first 11 songs all being made specifically for the game. For more on what’s happening in Madden NFL 22, stick with us here on Shacknews.
