Xur's location and wares for August 13, 2021 - Destiny 2 Discover Xur's location and what he's selling on August 13, 2021 in Destiny 2.

Good day, Guardians. It’s Friday, which means Xur has returned once more to offer some Exotic wares. As always, the traveling merchant will appear in a randomized spot, where he will stay for the remainder of the weekend. If you’ve got a decent inventory of Legendary Shards, this is the time to spend them as Xur always has an Exotic weapon, and an armor piece for each class. Let’s see what Xur is selling on August 13, 2021 in Destiny 2.

Xur's location for August 13, 2021

This week, Xur is located in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throught the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for August 13, 2021

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Prometheus Lens

Graviton Forfeit

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 8 Discipline - 10 Intellect - 6 Strength - 16 Total - 66

Synthoceps

Mobility - 21 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 20 Strength - 8 Total - 61

Vesper of Radius

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 21 Intellect - 6 Strength - 2 Total - 63



If Xur is selling a piece of armor or a weapon you don’t currently own, we strongly suggest you purchase it if you can spare the funds. You never know when you’ll have the opportunity to pick it up again, or what weapons may become the meta in the snap of an update. Spend 'em if you got 'em, Guardian.

For the avid Destiny 2 players out there, Shacknews’ Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, as we're always adding more content and updating older stuff.