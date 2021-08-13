Pokemon Legends Arceus and Diamond/Pearl remake news coming next week The Pokemon Company will share more details on the newest Pokemon games in an upcoming broadcast.

The Pokemon franchise celebrates its 25-year anniversary in 2021, and The Pokemon Company has made sure it’s one to remember. The company made waves earlier this year when it announced not just two, but three new Pokemon games, all releasing within the next calendar year. Though details are still few, that’s set to change soon. The Pokemon Company has announced a Pokemon Presents event for next week, where we’re set to learn more about Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus.

The Pokemon Company announced the upcoming event with a post to its social media accounts. The Pokemon Presents event will be streamed on August 18, 2021, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. PT. The broadcast will take place over on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. Thanks to the Japanese announcement, we know that the event is set to run for 28 minutes.

‼️

Attention, Trainers!



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

The upcoming Pokemon Presents will focus on three games - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends Arceus. Not much is known about the upcoming Sinnoh remakes, other than the fact that they’re said to be 1:1 remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl. Perhaps Game Freak and Nintendo will unveil some new changes coming to the games.

We know even less about Pokemon Legends Arceus, which looks to shake up the core Pokemon Formula. We know that the game takes place in the Sinnoh region, long before the other games, and that it will feature starter Pokemon from previous adventures, but that’s about it. It’s likely we’ll get more story details, as well as an updated look at gameplay.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to launch in just a few months on November 19, and Pokemon Legends Arceus isn’t too far behind with its release slated for January 28, 2021. Stick with Shacknews for all of the news coming out of next week’s Pokemon Presents.