Frostpunk 2 announced by 11 Bit Studios 11 Bit Studios has revealed Frostpunk 2, the sequel to the 2018 survival game.

Frostpunk introduced players to a new universe of city-building and survival back in 2018. Set in an alternate version of the 19th century, the game tasked players with navigating and raising a society through a volcanic winter. Now, developer 11 Bit Studios is looking to expand upon that universe, as the studio has announced Frostpunk 2.

11 Bit Studios announced Frostpunk 2 in a press release on August 12, 2021. “Players are once again tasked with playing as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality,” the developers say in their announcement. “After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what’s left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction,” they continue.

The description provided by 11 Bit Studios sets the course for a new story direction in Frostpunk 2. The team at 11 Bit Studios has grown a good amount since when it was working on the previous game, which it says will help it increase the scope of Frostpunk 2.

“We have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale and the production value, to the quality of UX. Our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel. What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk,” said Jakub Stokalski, Frostpunk 2 Co-Director.

Frostpunk 2 is currently in development, and does not have a release window. In celebration of the announcement, Frostpunk will be free for all users on Steam from August 12-16. For future updates on Frostpunk 2, stick with us here on Shacknews.