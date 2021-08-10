New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lightyear Frontier announced at ID@Xbox Showcase

Lightyear Frontier is a new farming exploration game where players pilot mechs coming to Xbox platforms.
Donovan Erskine
1

The ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming August Showcase had no shortage of fascinating indie games to show off. Several of the games featured were brand new reveals. This included Lightyear Frontier, a new farming exploration game in development from Frame Break and Amplifier Game Invest.

Lightyear Frontier got a proper reveal with a new trailer at the ID@Xbox August Showcase. Lightyear Frontier is a farming exploration game in which players will manage resources, craft, and build bases. We also see the game’s different environments, as well as large mechs, which players will control and use to farm. The trailer also teases the multiplayer aspect of Lightyear Frontier.

“Play 1-4 players in online co-op, discover and grow alien plants, domesticate wildlife, endure the elements and build your new home away from home,” said the developers in a description of the game, which can be found on the Lightyear Frontier website. The transition between solo and multiplayer play will be seamless, as the developers state that players will be able to open their world to visitors whenever they want.

The environment in Lightyear Frontier will also play heavily into gameplay. With farming being a big aspect of the game, players will need to endure and overcome challenges caused by weather conditions in order to keep their farm in a healthy state. Lastly, the developers tease some story and lore in Lightyear Frontier. Through ancient ruins, players will uncover secrets and “decipher a message that has waited for eons to be heard.”

Lightyear Frontier was first revealed during the ID@Xbox August 2021 showcase, and will release on Xbox and PC sometime in the future. There’s no current release date, but you can add the game to your Steam wishlist for future updates.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

