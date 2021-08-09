New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Does Splitgate have skill-based matchmaking?

Let's look at whether or not Splitgate features a skill-based matchmaking system.
Donovan Erskine
1

Splitgate is currently in beta, allowing fans to experience the sci-fi shooter and all its offerings ahead of the game’s full launch. Pitched as “Halo meets Portal” Splitgate combines first-person shooter gameplay with reality-twisting portals. The level of competitiveness featured in the game already has fans wondering, does Splitgate have skill-based matchmaking?

Does Splitgate have skill-based matchmaking?

Yes, Splitgate does feature skill-based matchmaking. However, the full answer is a bit more nuanced than that. In a Q&A video, which was shared to Reddit, the developers state that they want a “loose skill-based matchmaking” in Splitgate. “We basically want a balance, where we’re not going to throw a professional player into a match with a brand new user who’s never played the game before.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of skill-based matchmaking, it’s a design feature in online video games that pairs players with others based on skill. Lower-skilled players will be placed in matches with lower-skilled players and highly-skilled players will be placed with other highly-skilled players. This is done to ensure competitive integrity but is quite a controversial topic among gamers. While some feel as though SBMM is good for keeping matches fair for all, others feel as though it favors the lesser-skilled players. With Splitgate positioned to be one of this year’s hottest multiplayer titles, fans have been dying to hear the developer’s stance on SBMM.

Splitgate has a ranked queue, which will use a traditional Elo system in order to pair similarly skilled players with each other. As for the game’s casual modes, skill-based matchmaking will still be present, but not as aggressive as in the ranked modes. For more on everything going on in Splitgate, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

