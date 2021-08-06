EVO 2021 Online: Streams, schedule, brackets, games & prize pool Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about EVO 2021 Online, including scheduling, brackets, and where to watch it all.

EVO is one of the biggest fighting game tournament events in the world, and it’s adopting an online format this year as we still battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. EVO 2021 Online is set to begin soon, so let’s dig into everything you need to know about the event.

Where to watch EVO 2021 Online

EVO 2021 Online is being broadcast entirely over on the official EVO Twitch channel. Be sure to turn on notifications, so that you’ll be made aware every time a new event is about to begin. It’s also a good idea to follow the official EVO 2, EVO 3, and EVO 5 accounts, as there’s a chance content could spill over into those channels should it become necessary.

EVO 2021 Online game line-up

These are the five video games that will be featured as tournaments in EVO 2021 Online:

Tekken 7

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear Strive

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Mortal Kombat 11

EVO 2021 Online schedule

EVO 2021 Online takes place from August 6-16, 2021. Throughout the event, players will compete in elimination tournaments in the five aforementioned games. Tournaments will take place on the weekends of August 6-8 and August 13-15.

EVO 2021 Online August 7 livestream schedule

EVO 2021 Online's August 7 schedule includes the Street Fighter 5 top 4 for the EU East and West regions, as well as the Tekken 7 top 8 for NA.

EVO 2021 Online August 8 livestream schedule

August 8 at EVO 2021 Online will feature the Tekken 7 top 4 for both the Asia South and East regions. It will also include the Mortal Kombat 11 top 8 for the LATAM region.

EVO 2021 Online August 14 livestream schedule

EVO 2021 Online's August 14 streaming line-up includes the Guilty Gear Strive top 8 for the Asia region, as well as the Skullgirls 2nd Encore top 8 from the EU region.

EVO 2021 Online August 15 livestream schedule

The final day of competition on August 15 will feature the Guilty Gear Strive top 8 from the NA region and the Street Fighter 5 top 4 from the Asia region.

EVO 2021 Online brackets

There are several different tournaments taking place across several different regions at EVO 2021 Online. While it’s far too many brackets to list here, a comprehensive listing can be found over on the Smash.gg website. As the event goes on, the brackets will be updated with winners and losers.

EVO 2021 Online prize pool

Here is the EVO 2021 Online prize pool for each region, as shared by the event organizers.

$5,000 prize pool per game in North America, Latin America, and Europe 1st Place $2,000 2nd Place $1,250 3rd Place $500 4th Place $500 5th Place $250 6th Place $250 7th Place $125 8th Place $125

$5,250 prize pool per game in Asia 1st Place $1,500 2nd Place $1,250 3rd Place $500 4th Place $500 5th Place $200 6th Place $200 7th Place $150 8th Place $150 All top 8 participants will receive an additional $100 as an appearance fee.



EVO is one of the most exciting events of the year, and one of the tentpoles of the esports calendar. Despite having to switch to an online format, EVO 2021 Online is shaping to be just as riveting of an event.