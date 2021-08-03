Bobby Kotick addresses Activision Blizzard (ATVI) fallout on Q2 2021 earnings call Activision Blizzard (ATVI) directly mentions the lawsuit against the company during its earnings call.

The ordeal surrounding Activision Blizzard has dominated news headlines over the past two weeks. After the state of California announced it would be suing the company over allegations of sexual harassment and mistreatment, employees of the company began to protest and speak out over those same issues. Now, during the company’s Q2 2021 earnings call, Activision Blizzard directly addressed the ongoing controversy.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) announced its Q2 2021 earnings on August 3, 2021. In the official earnings release document, Activision Blizzard speaks to the current allegations and legal trouble facing the company.

"In July 2021, the State of California filed a complaint against the Company alleging violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and the California Equal Pay Act. The complaint was recently filed, and we are taking actions to address the concerns of employees and other key stakeholders and the adverse Activision Blizzard Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results consequences to our business. If we experience prolonged periods of adverse publicity, significantly reduced productivity or other negative consequences relating to this matter, our business likely would be adversely impacted. We are carefully monitoring all aspects of our business for any such impacts."

During the earnings call itself, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick made a statement. “You have my unwavering commitment that we will continue to focus on serving our players and delivering the sustainable growth that you’ve come to expect,” Kotick said. “We will take all necessary actions to foster a culture that is supportive and welcoming for all our employees.” Kotick went on to say that he expects Activision Blizzard to become “the very best example for other companies to emulate.”

Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Q2 2021 earnings report included references to the ongoing allegations and legal issues facing the company, as well as a breakdown of its financial performance over the last several months.