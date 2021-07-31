Unboxing & review: Harry Potter's Noble Collection birthday showcase In honor of Harry Potter's birthday, we unboxed some cool new gear!

Today is a special day for fans of a certain wizarding world, as the character Harry Potter celebrates his birthday on July 31. In what has become a holiday for Harry Potter fans, we thought it would be fun to join in and celebrate the birth of The Boy Who Lived. The Noble Collection has sent us a special package in honor of Harry’s Birthday, and we’ve unboxed it on camera for your viewing pleasure!

Our unboxing of the Harry Potter birthday bundle from Noble Collection was uploaded to our YouTube channel and can be viewed using the embed below. In the video, Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke unboxes some fascinating Harry Potter goodies. This includes a Special Edition Hogwarts journal, which features the school crest as well as logos from the four houses.

One of the coolest items in the collection is a replica of the wand Harry Potter uses throughout all of the films. Of course, any wand-owner needs a wand stand. The collection includes a wand stand, which fans can use to display their wand on a desk or table for all to see.

If you’re interested in checking these items out for yourself, you can find them over on the Noble Collection website. For more exciting unboxing videos, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.