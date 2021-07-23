Xur's location and wares for July 23, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine is back and ready to sell you Exotic goodies beef up your arsenal in Destiny 2.

Xur is back, Guardians. The Agent of the Nine has arrived in Destiny 2 and will remain there until the weekly reset next Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT. Below, you can find out where Xur is and what he's selling.

Xur's location for July 23, 2021

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. He can be found in the tree a short distance in front of the fast-travel point.

Xur's wares for July 23, 2021

Xur is selling the following items:

The Huckleberry

Liar's Handshake

Mobility - 4 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 22 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 2 Strength - 14 Total - 65

MK. 44 Stand Asides

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 11 Strength - 10 Total - 62

Karnstein Armlets

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 21 Strength - 6 Total - 59



If you're not sure what to buy, you should be buying everything you don't own without exception. Even if you don't play one or two of the classes, stock up on the armor for the classes you don't play and stuff the pieces in your vault. You never know what the future will bring. Bungie might nerf Hunters into the ground one day and you'll find yourself wanting to be a Warlock. This prepper stash of Exotic goods will come in handy then. If you already own everything, you should be checking the armor that Xur is selling against the stat rolls of your current pieces. Armor rolls are random, so you could end up with better pieces from Xur's inventory than what you're currently wearing. If Legendary Shards are in short supply, buy the armor items you don't own starting with the class you primarily play, or the weapon if it's a good one and the armor isn't part of the current meta. Ideally, though, you should buy what you don't have, and you have a few days to earn the currency to do so.

For more help digging into the universe Cayde-6 left too soon, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. You'll find dozens of guides to help you maximize your efforts as a Guardian of the Last City.