New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Hitman 3 Season of Lust will feature a crossbow & sexier Berlin

The Season of Lust will kick off in Hitman 3 in just a few days, bringing several new items to the game.
Bill Lavoy
1

Few things in gaming excite me as much as new goodies coming to Hitman 3. Whether it’s a new suit to put in 47’s closet, or new weapons and gadgets for his briefcase, I want them all. Thankfully, IO Interactive usually brings a variety of items and content each new season, and the Season of Lust will be no different.

Today, IO Interactive released a new trailer for the Season of Lust. The new season will begin on July 27, 2021, and will feature a similar offering of content to previous seasons. Players can expect to receive the following content and items if they purchase the Season of Lust:

  • The Scarlet Suit
  • The Serpent’s Tongue
  • The Serpent’s Bite
  • The Lust Assignation

That’s a new suit, a pistol modified into a type of crossbow, and what appears to be an explosive, although I’m not 100 percent sure on the last one. Players will also get the Lust Assignation, which looks like the contract/mission offered following the theme of the season.

Season of Lust Hitman 3

Players who want to own all seasons from the Seven Deadly Sins collection can purchase it for $29.99 USD, or they can buy individual seasons for $4.99 USD each. Each season offers new content to complete and goodies to unlock, and nothing is better in Hitman 3 than experimenting with new toys on old levels.

Shacknews will be staying busy with our coverage of Agent 47, so be sure to check out our Hitman 3 topic for all our guides and news about IO Interactive’s latest offering.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola