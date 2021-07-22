Hitman 3 Season of Lust will feature a crossbow & sexier Berlin The Season of Lust will kick off in Hitman 3 in just a few days, bringing several new items to the game.

Few things in gaming excite me as much as new goodies coming to Hitman 3. Whether it’s a new suit to put in 47’s closet, or new weapons and gadgets for his briefcase, I want them all. Thankfully, IO Interactive usually brings a variety of items and content each new season, and the Season of Lust will be no different.

Today, IO Interactive released a new trailer for the Season of Lust. The new season will begin on July 27, 2021, and will feature a similar offering of content to previous seasons. Players can expect to receive the following content and items if they purchase the Season of Lust:

The Scarlet Suit

The Serpent’s Tongue

The Serpent’s Bite

The Lust Assignation

That’s a new suit, a pistol modified into a type of crossbow, and what appears to be an explosive, although I’m not 100 percent sure on the last one. Players will also get the Lust Assignation, which looks like the contract/mission offered following the theme of the season.

Players who want to own all seasons from the Seven Deadly Sins collection can purchase it for $29.99 USD, or they can buy individual seasons for $4.99 USD each. Each season offers new content to complete and goodies to unlock, and nothing is better in Hitman 3 than experimenting with new toys on old levels.

Shacknews will be staying busy with our coverage of Agent 47, so be sure to check out our Hitman 3 topic for all our guides and news about IO Interactive’s latest offering.