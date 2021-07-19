New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

How to sign up for Tom Clancy's XDefiant Closed Test

Here's how to register for a chance to get into the XDefiant Closed Test.
Bill Lavoy
2

Today Ubisoft revealed a new game called Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a competitive arena shooter that will be free to play. The game is set to enter a Closed Test on August 5, and here’s how interested players can sign up to take part.

Sign up for XDefiant’s Closed Test

Players who want to take part in the XDefiant Closed Test will need to complete the following steps:

  • Visit www.playxdefiant.com
  • Sign in
  • Choose your platform
XDefiant Closed Test Sign Up

Once you’re signed in and have picked your platform, that should be all that’s required. You will need an Ubisoft account (uPlay will work) to register, and if you haven’t verified your email address you’ll be asked to do so. Once that is done, you’re all set, and you can even change your platform if you decide to do so. Don’t be shocked if you don’t get a confirmation email that you’ve joined the Closed Test (at least right away), as I received no such email myself after signing up.

The Closed Test begins on August 5, and it should be noted that registering doesn’t guarantee that you will get in. Registering signs you up for news and live phase updates for XDefiant, and it gives you a chance at the Closed Test. As of right now, however, this is the only way to get into the XDefiant Closed Test.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola