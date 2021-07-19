How to sign up for Tom Clancy's XDefiant Closed Test Here's how to register for a chance to get into the XDefiant Closed Test.

Today Ubisoft revealed a new game called Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a competitive arena shooter that will be free to play. The game is set to enter a Closed Test on August 5, and here’s how interested players can sign up to take part.

Sign up for XDefiant’s Closed Test

Players who want to take part in the XDefiant Closed Test will need to complete the following steps:

Visit www.playxdefiant.com

Sign in

Choose your platform

Once you’re signed in and have picked your platform, that should be all that’s required. You will need an Ubisoft account (uPlay will work) to register, and if you haven’t verified your email address you’ll be asked to do so. Once that is done, you’re all set, and you can even change your platform if you decide to do so. Don’t be shocked if you don’t get a confirmation email that you’ve joined the Closed Test (at least right away), as I received no such email myself after signing up.

The Closed Test begins on August 5, and it should be noted that registering doesn’t guarantee that you will get in. Registering signs you up for news and live phase updates for XDefiant, and it gives you a chance at the Closed Test. As of right now, however, this is the only way to get into the XDefiant Closed Test.