How to sign up for the New World closed beta Sign-ups for the New World closed beta are now open, giving players a shot at playing this new MMO ahead of its release.

New World is almost upon us, but before it arrives, the developers over at Amazon Game Studios and Double Helix Games are giving players a closed beta. For those that want to see what’s new, what’s changed, and offer their feedback, sign-ups for the New World closed beta are now open.

Sign up for the New World closed beta

Sign-ups for the New World closed beta are now available. You can sign up for a chance at participating via the Tester Sign Up page. If you do receive an invitation, it will be in the form of a Steam Key which you will need to redeem. As for the sign up process, it is extremely straightforward:

Go to the Tester Sign Up page Click the Amazon log in button Enter your Amazon details, you will then be redirected back to the site Click the Sign Up button

There’s really not too much to do in terms of signing up for the New World closed beta. The only thing that may cause this process to take longer is if you do not have an Amazon account, which, in the year of our Lord 2021, would be extremely surprising.

In the event you do get an invite (remember, it’s just a chance you’ll receive one), the New World closed beta is scheduled to begin on July 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. The beta will conclude on August 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT / 2:59 a.m. ET. This gives players roughly two weeks to enjoy what’s on offer and see if it’s the kind of experience they want to partake in when the game releases.

The New World closed beta could very well be the final chance players have to experience the game before it is set to release on August 31, 2021 on Steam. However, should there be an open beta or public offering, we’ll be sure to let you know. For more on New World, you’re already in the right place.