Endzone - A World Apart gets Prosperity expansion this fall Gentlymad Studios has announced Prosperity, a new expansion coming to Endzone - A World Apart.

Endzone - A World Apart is a city-builder that allows players to create their own survival encampments following a nuclear apocalypse. The game features a story and a wealth of content for players to explore, and it looks like more is on the way. Developer Gentlymad Studios and publisher Assemble Entertainment have announced Prosperity, a new content expansion coming to Endzone - A World Apart later this year.

The developer and publisher of Endzone - A World Apart announced the Prosperity expansion today via a press release. Prosperity adds new content, including some new scenarios that will force players to implement new strategies and tactics. To commemorate the announcement, a new trailer for Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity has been released, which can be seen below. The expansion is set to arrive in fall of this year.

“Thanks to the grit and determination of the human spirit, things are finally looking up for the survivors, and after the struggle comes boundless ‘Prosperity!’ The upcoming update will introduce new materials, new buildings, new challenges, and new adventures to a fresh group of survivors, ready to expand and improve on what their forebears proudly built.” Prosperity will add new building materials in sand, concrete, metal, and cement.

The Prosperity content expansion will come to Endzone: A World Apart is set to launch in the fall of this year. The developers have yet to announce a price point, but fans can stay tuned to the game’s Steam page for future updates.