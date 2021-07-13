New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Endzone - A World Apart gets Prosperity expansion this fall

Gentlymad Studios has announced Prosperity, a new expansion coming to Endzone - A World Apart.
Donovan Erskine
1

Endzone - A World Apart is a city-builder that allows players to create their own survival encampments following a nuclear apocalypse. The game features a story and a wealth of content for players to explore, and it looks like more is on the way. Developer Gentlymad Studios and publisher Assemble Entertainment have announced Prosperity, a new content expansion coming to Endzone - A World Apart later this year.

The developer and publisher of Endzone - A World Apart announced the Prosperity expansion today via a press release. Prosperity adds new content, including some new scenarios that will force players to implement new strategies and tactics. To commemorate the announcement, a new trailer for Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity has been released, which can be seen below. The expansion is set to arrive in fall of this year.

“Thanks to the grit and determination of the human spirit, things are finally looking up for the survivors, and after the struggle comes boundless ‘Prosperity!’ The upcoming update will introduce new materials, new buildings, new challenges, and new adventures to a fresh group of survivors, ready to expand and improve on what their forebears proudly built.” Prosperity will add new building materials in sand, concrete, metal, and cement.

The Prosperity content expansion will come to Endzone: A World Apart is set to launch in the fall of this year. The developers have yet to announce a price point, but fans can stay tuned to the game’s Steam page for future updates.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

