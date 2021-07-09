Xur's location and wares for July 9, 2021 - Destiny 2 Xur is back, and we have the Agent of the Nine's location and wares for your convenience.

Greetings, Guardians. Welcome to Friday, the day in which Xur arrives in Destiny 2 and brings with him a collection of Exotic goodies. Grab your Legendary Shards and get ready to visit the Agent of the Nine.

Xur's location for July 9, 2021

Xur is located on Nessus and is hiding out in a tree in Watcher's Grave. There is a fast-travel point near where Xur is, so you should have no trouble locating him.

Xur's wares for July 9, 2021

Fighting Lion

The Sixth Coytoe Mobility - 23

Resilience - 3

Recovery - 11

Discipline - 13

Intellect - 7

Strength - 9

Total - 66

Armamentarium

Mobility - 14

Resilience - 14

Recovery - 3

Discipline - 13

Intellect - 16

Strength - 2

Total - 62

Wings of the Sacred Dawn Mobility - 4

Resilience - 12

Recovery - 17

Discipline - 7

Intellect - 10

Strength - 14

Total - 64



If you're wondering what you should buy, that's easy to answer. You should buy whatever you don't already own, starting with the armor for your main class and then the weapon. If you still have Legendary Shards to burn after that, buy the armor pieces for the classes you don't play and stuff them in your vault. You never know when you'll start a new character, or when the meta will shift and something that was bad is suddenly good. Destiny 2 isn't a sprint, it's a marathon. It's best to plan for the future.

There you have it, Guardians, Xur's location and wares for July 9, 2021. You can browse through all of our helpful content with our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It's one of the most comprehensive tools on the internet to help you navigate the often rough waters of Destiny 2.