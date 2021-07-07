How to change to MPH from metric in Rocket League settings Here's how you can change from Km/h to MPH in Rocket League.

Rocket League features a lot of analytical feedback for players of the vehicular soccer game to track their stats and progress. Some of this feedback can be seen during the instant replay after a goal is scored. Rocket League will tell players just how fast the ball was moving when it was scored, with the speed listed in kilometers per hour. However, not everybody uses kilometers as their preferred unit of measurement. Let’s look at how to change to MPH from the metric system in Rocket League.

How to change to MPH from metric in Rocket League settings

Players can change from the metric system to MPH by going to Settings. From here, select Interface. Under the Interface tab, there should be a setting titled “Metric” Simply uncheck the box next to it, and your game will now show speeds in MPH (miles per hour.)

By default, Rocket League measures speed in kilometers per hour, better known as Km/h. This unit of measurement is a part of the metric system, which is the system used in the majority of countries around the world. However, there are a handful of countries, such as the United States of America, that follow the Imperial system. In the Imperial System, we measure long distances using miles, specifically when it comes to cars and other vehicles. 1 mile translates to roughly 1.61 kilometers.

Now that you know how to change to MPH from Km/h in Rocket League, you can now get speed measurements that are more accurate to what you're used to. Players can always switch back to Km/h by repeating the steps listed above.