New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Red Dead Online: Blood Money brings a new work type called Crimes

Rockstar Games has given us our first look at the upcoming Blood Money update for Red Dead Online.
Donovan Erskine
1

Since the launch of Red Dead Online, Rockstar Games has continued to support the game with continuous content updates. Last year, the online counterpart to Red Dead Redemption became its own standalone product. Now, Rockstar Games has detailed what’s coming to the game next as the developer has released the first trailer for Red Dead Online: Blood Money.

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Red Dead Online: Blood Money on the company’s YouTube channel earlier today. The trailer introduces us to the new characters that we’ll meet and the chaos that we’ll get into when the update goes live. The Blood Money update adds Crime as one of the in-game jobs that players can pursue. This takes center stage in the newly released trailer.

The Red Dead Online: Blood Money update will also bring about new rewards for players to unlock across the rank passes of The Quick Draw Club. What’s really neat, is that the Blood Money update will add Nvidia DLSS support for Red Dead Online players on PC.

Red Dead Online: Blood Money launches on July 13 and will be a free update for all players. For more on what’s new in Rockstar’s ongoing western world, be sure to visit Shacknews’ Red Dead Online topic page.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola