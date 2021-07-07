Red Dead Online: Blood Money brings a new work type called Crimes Rockstar Games has given us our first look at the upcoming Blood Money update for Red Dead Online.

Since the launch of Red Dead Online, Rockstar Games has continued to support the game with continuous content updates. Last year, the online counterpart to Red Dead Redemption became its own standalone product. Now, Rockstar Games has detailed what’s coming to the game next as the developer has released the first trailer for Red Dead Online: Blood Money.

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Red Dead Online: Blood Money on the company’s YouTube channel earlier today. The trailer introduces us to the new characters that we’ll meet and the chaos that we’ll get into when the update goes live. The Blood Money update adds Crime as one of the in-game jobs that players can pursue. This takes center stage in the newly released trailer.

Saint Denis underboss Guido Martelli, the trusted lieutenant of Red Dead Redemption 2’s Angelo Bronte, is looking for all gunslingers who can help re-establish his grip on the black-market commodity of Capitale. To do so, players will take part in multi-stage robberies, shakedowns, brutal debt collections and more – with no upfront investment required.

The Red Dead Online: Blood Money update will also bring about new rewards for players to unlock across the rank passes of The Quick Draw Club. What’s really neat, is that the Blood Money update will add Nvidia DLSS support for Red Dead Online players on PC.

Red Dead Online: Blood Money launches on July 13 and will be a free update for all players. For more on what’s new in Rockstar’s ongoing western world, be sure to visit Shacknews’ Red Dead Online topic page.