Freaky Flights Fortnite map code Here is the Creative code for the Freaky Flights Fortnite map.

For as much content as Epic Games produces for Fortnite. Some of the neatest additions to the game have come from the community. Fortnite’s Creative mode puts all of the tools in players’ hands, allowing them to craft their own maps and experiences. Such is the case with Freaky Flights, a new Fortnite Creative map that brings back X-4 planes for some aerial action. To access the mode, you’ll need to enter in a special map code.

Freaky Flights Fortnite map code

Take to the sky or rule the sea 🌊



Choose between the X-4 Stormwing, Mounted Turrets, or your favorite explosive weapon and get ready to soar to victory in Freaky Flights by @SenixFN



🎥: Senix pic.twitter.com/ezHIDrLknK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 28, 2021

To access Freaky Flights Fortnite map, you’ll need to jump into Creative mode and enter in the code 1234-7609-6108. To enter in code, load into Creative mode and find the “Featured Island” rift. When you attempt to walk through it, you will be prompted to enter a code. After you type in the aforementioned code, you’ll be transported to the Freaky Flights map.

The Freaky Flights map brings back the infamous X-4 planes that first appeared in Fortnite back in December of 2018. Players can opt to either pilot a plane, or man a mounted turret, blasting other players out of the sky. The map is primarily covered in water, with aircraft carriers scattered throughout. While spending time in the Freaky Flights Fortnite LTM, players can complete a handful of challenges:

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights - 0/5,000

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights - 0/50

Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights - 0/25

Completing these challenges will grant players some large XP bonuses, as well as some cosmetic rewards. This includes the Brain Freeze Orangeberry Back Bling, the Cloud Llama Board Glider, and the KA-BANG! Wrap.

The Freaky Flights LTM was created by Senix and is available now in the game’s Creative mode. For more on what’s new in Fortnite, stick with us here on Shacknews.