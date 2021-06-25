Xur's location and wares for June 25, 2021 - Destiny 2 Here's where you can find Xur this week in Destiny 2.

Hey there, Guardians. It’s Friday, which means it’s once again time to track down the traveling merchant Xur and see what he’s offering this week in Destiny 2. As always, Xur will be located in a randomized location every week. However, we’ve already found him, so you don’t need to do any exploring or guessing. Let’s look at Xur’s location and wares for June 25 in Destiny 2.

This week, Xur can be found in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. After being at Watcher's Grave last week, Xur is in a location we haven't seen him occupy in a while. That’s where you can find him, and he’ll remain there for the rest of the weekend.

Xur only accepts Legendary Shards as a form of currency. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you have some stacked up before you approach him looking to make a purchase. If your pockets are looking a little light, no need to worry. We have a comprehensive guide on how to quickly farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2. Now, let’s get to Xur’s inventory for this week.

This week, Xur is selling:

Cerberus+1

Raiden Flux Mobility - 8

Resilience - 17

Recovery - 7

Discipline - 12

Intellect - 15

Strength - 2

Total - 61

Crest of Alpha Lupi Mobility - 11

Resilience - 10

Recovery - 10

Discipline - 19

Intellect - 12

Strength - 2

Total - 64

Nezarec's Sin Mobility - 10

Resilience - 3

Recovery - 23

Discipline - 12

Intellect - 13

Strength - 7

Total - 68



It’s always a good idea to pick up the Exotic weapon and armor piece (for your class) that Xur is selling. Even if you don’t “need” it, you never know when a new update will shift the meta, making that once useless weapon one of the most powerful in the game. There’s also no telling when you’ll have the opportunity to buy it again, as this could be your last chance for a while.

Be sure to come back to Shacknews’ topic page dedicated to Xur every Friday for everything you need to know about the traveling merchants. For our most dedicated players, our Destiny 2 strategy guide has a plethora of helpful information on Bungie's sci-fi MMO.