Last year, Psyonix took Rocket League in a new direction when it made the vehicular soccer game free-to-play on all platforms. Following this move, the developer added Season to the game, introducing new content and unlockable items for recurring players to grab. Rocket League is currently in the midst of its third season, but that will be coming to a close eventually. Let’s look at when Rocket League Season 3 will end.

When does Rocket League Season 3 end?

Rocket League Season 3 will end on August 11, 2021. This is according to the current season countdown in-game. Once Season 3 ends, the Battle Pass will disappear and be replaced with a new one. It also means that the Season Challenges will expire, being replaced with a new set for a new season.

Although Rocket League Season 3 is set to end on August 11, the date isn’t set in stone. If developer Psyonix wants to adjust their plans, they could certainly shift the end of Season 3 forwards or backwards by a couple of weeks. It’s currently unknown what content lies ahead in Season 4, but we should be finding out relatively soon.

There you have it, Rocket League Season 3 will end on August 11, 2021. That means there's still ample time to complete challenges and unlock those Battle Pass rewards before they both vanish forever.