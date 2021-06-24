CI Games issues apology after offensive Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 event CI Games has apologized after a writer detailed an extremely racially insensitive experience at an event for Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2.

As in-person operations slowly begin to open up here in the United States, influencers and members of the press will begin to participate in preview events to learn more about upcoming releases. Such was the case when TheGamer’s Eric Switzer attended an event for Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2, which he described as an uncomfortable and racially insensitive experience. Now, developer CI Games has issued an apology for the event.

This all started yesterday when Switzer published an article on TheGamer, chronicling his experience at a recent event to promote Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2. In addition to having to shoot at people dressed as Arabs, Switzer describes the entire environment as just being incredibly hostile and uncomfortable. The piece quickly caught traction on social media, and now CI Games, the developer behind Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2, has issued an official apology.

We were deeply disturbed to read this @EpicSwitzer. Please see our response below. pic.twitter.com/2uWjhAKPBY — CI Games (@CIGamesOfficial) June 24, 2021

“CI Games abhors racism of any kind, and as a Polish studio based in Warsaw, we have absolutely no affiliation with any US political party or movement,” one line in the statement reads. The end of that sentence is likely referring to the fact that Switzer recalled a flag on display at the facility that said “Trump 2024: The Revenge Tour.” CI Games also claims that it requested for the company hosting the event to change the costumes being used to better reflect what was in the game, but that request was denied.

What’s more, is that CI Games wasn’t even at the event. The developer had originally planned to go, but wasn’t able to due to complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandmeic. CI Games cites this as the primary reason that they weren’t able to have more influence over how the event was being run. The developer states that it will work to ensure any future events uphold “the standards of respect and tolerance” that it sets for itself.