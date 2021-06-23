How to download your Steam cloud saves Here's how you can download your Steam cloud saves to your computer.

Steam is an incredibly handy platformer for gamers on PC, as it’s home to a countless number of games. One of the really neat things about Steam is its cloud saves feature. This means that even if you sign in on another device, your game progress should carry over thanks to the cloud. However, the cloud isn’t perfect, and you do run the risk of losing access to a ton of data if it doesn’t work properly. Because of that, many users like to download their Steam cloud saves as an extra step of precaution. Let’s look at how to download your Steam cloud saves.

How to download your Steam cloud saves

To download Steam cloud saves, you’ll need to go to the “View Steam Cloud” page on the Steam website. After logging in, you should see a list of every game you’ve played on Steam. On the right-hand column, you should see the words “show files” beside each game. Clicking this will take you to all of the files you have for that game. Now all that’s left to do is download them and voila, you’ve successfully downloaded your Steam cloud saves.

Steam will tell you the download size for each file, and will even give dates and times for each of them. This will make it easier to download the specific data that you’re looking for. Having your cloud saves downloaded will come in handy if you’re leaving your regular setup and are heading somewhere that may not have a reliable internet connection. It’s also just a good backup in case your files are randomly lost in the cloud.

Now that you know how to download your Steam cloud saves, you can ensure that your game data is always with you.