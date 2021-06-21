How to get into the Dysterra Closed Beta Playtest Here's how you can register to play in the Dysterra Closed Beta.

Dysterra is an upcoming first-person shooter from Reality MagiQ and Kakao Games. The survival game is set on a foriegn planet from which the game gets its title. Though there is currently no release window for Dysterra, fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on it soon with an upcoming Closed Beta. Let’s look at how to register for the Dysterra Closed Beta Playtest.

How to get into the Dysterra Closed Beta Playtest

Players can register for the Dysterra Closed Beta Playtest by making their way to the game’s Steam page. Then, you’ll just need to click the green “request” button in the section that says “Join the Dysterra Playtest.” Users will need to be signed into Steam in order to successfully register for Closed Beta access.

One requested, your Steam account and contact information will be put on file for the developers. Once the time comes for them to add more players into the Closed Beta, they will reach out with further instructions. The Dysterra Closed Beta test is supposed to last for nearly two weeks, running from July 7 - July 20. During this time, the developer will experiment with new changes to the UI, a bigger map, and a new mode for solo players.

That’s how you can register for the Dysterra Closed Beta Playtest. The game doesn’t currently have a release window, so it’ll be awhile before it gets a proper launch. That said, participating in the Closed Beta means you can help the developers in making Dysterra the best product that it can be.